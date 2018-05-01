AffiliateCon Sofia announces Mega Panel full of industry experts

PRESS RELEASES

AffiliateCon Sofia has announced that it will host a ‘Mega Panel’ that will discuss the new industry landscape. Subjects covered will look at the ever-evolving regulatory environment, the growing impact of M&A activity, the pros and cons of outsourcing to Central and Eastern Europe, GDPR and of course, debating over what’s hot and what’s not.

Advocate, Notary and International Master of Gaming Law (IMGL) Tal Itzhak Ron from Tal Ron, Drihem & Co., Law Firm, will lead and moderate the panel discussion, which is expected to get pretty heated. Tal is internationally known as one of the leaders of the Financial, Crypto and Gaming online industries, working with all the biggest names in online finance and i-gaming.

The Mega Panel will consist of several industry executives, including Clare Wellard, the Chief Operating Officer of international firm Ihre Consulting. Since 2010, she has worked almost exclusively in the gaming industry and has extensive experience in affiliate management.

Additionally, Amir Mikay who is Co-Founder and CEO of Traffic Light Media and Tech Coin Group will be offering his opinions on the panel. Mikay has ten years of experience in the marketing and affiliation industries, working with leading companies in both the gaming and finance sectors.

Another speaker who will be joining the panel with years of knowledge and experience in the gaming and financial industries is Ray Shepherd, Senior Executive in UFX Group Business Development. Ray oversees introducing brokers, franchises and affiliates, making him the perfect addition to the panel.

And finally, is Assaf Stieglitz who is an entrepreneur at heart and a software engineer by degree. Involved in the online gaming industry since 2003, where he established odds1x2.com, Assaf has since launched PlayWiseCasino,com. Assaf is a frequent speaker at many conferences around the globe and likes to share his insights into the industry.

AffiliateCon Sofia is held over two days on the 15-16 May, setting a benchmark in affiliate networking and education. The landmark industry convention is free for affiliates to attend, and rather than being a trade show with big intimidating stands, it will provide a relaxed environment where selected high-profile brands will get the opportunity to discuss potential partnerships with a wide range of affiliates.

