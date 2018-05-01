CalvinAyre.com featured conferences & events: May 2018

CONFERENCES

G2E Asia

G2E Asia is the must-attend event of the year dedicated to the Asian-facing gambling industry, an annual hub for professionals working in this space. Focused segments this year include Digital Content & Technology, Integrated Resort Experience, Parts & Components Pavilion and the Asia Lottery Expo and Forum in addition to a full conference program stretching across the event’s three days.

Other activities surrounding G2E Asia include the inaugural G2E Asia Awards, the official G2E Pre and After-Party and of course the usual elaborate expo floor exhibitor stands where the latest innovations in Asian gaming are on display.

What: G2E Asia

When: May 15-17, 2018

Where: Venetian Macau

Register: Online

CoinGeek.com Conference

Directly following G2E Asia, the inaugural CoinGeek.com Conference has been hand-crafted to educate merchants, miners, investors and crypto enthusiasts on how Bitcoin Cash (BCH) enables the next generation of e-commerce websites. Hear from some of the brightest minds in the industry, including Dr. Craig Wright, Roger Ver, Jihan Wu, Jimmy Nguyen and rub shoulders with early BCH adopters and influencers such as Calvin Ayre himself.

Delegates can expect a productive day of sessions and plenty of networking opportunities with like-minded professionals who share the same excitement in worldwide adoption of cryptocurrencies. As an added treat, all delegates are invited to an exclusive after-party designed by Calvin, CoinGeek.com’s owner and Special Economic Envoy to the Government of Antigua.

What: CoinGeek.com Conference

When: May 18th, 2018

Where: Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong

Register: Online, 50% discount for paying in BCH!

Comments