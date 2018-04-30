UltraPlay goes beyond eSports at G2E Asia

PRESS RELEASES

The eSports betting giant UltraPlay will present its latest developments and innovative concepts followed by the increased interest and demand of the exciting eSports betting vertical at booth #908 during the upcoming G2E Asia, May 15-17, at the Venetian Macao.

Mario Ovcharov, CEO of UltraPlay has commented: “Asia is one of the UltraPlay’s top priority markets and keeps on offering enormous business opportunities. We are delighted to attend G2E Asia – the heart of the Asian gaming industry where UltraPlay will once again show the innovations designed to deliver incremental revenues for the betting brands.”

Continuing its strong positioning on the Asian marketplace, UltraPlay is fully prepared to present the recently enhanced eSports live betting model – a focal point of the company’s participation at this year’s gaming show. The whole eSports betting suite will take all interested in this specific and dynamic gaming vertical to a journey that offers intuitive players experience and diversity of the gaming options a betting brand can provide to the tech-savvy punters worldwide. The new model is already available through the company’s match-predicting system Odds.gg, which serves to hundreds of leading iGaming operators across the globe entering or expanding their eSports betting coverage.

Building off what UltraPlay has already achieved on the eSports betting scene, Odds.gg is constantly upgraded to new levels by offering the widest eSports coverage including 25 game titles of the most popular eSports, 3000+ eSports events a month and more than 1500 in-play events. UltraPlay has expanded its odds feed with Heroes of the Storm Live, King of Glory, GWENT and many others. UltraPlay’s team will answer why eSports betting holds great potential, and how the iGaming brands can benefit from it.

The new iframe solution will be presented to show new and exciting features for players to enjoy and the enhanced sports betting offerings powered by UltraPlay. From providing its turn-key gaming platform with cutting-edge technology features to the alternative way of wagering through cryptocurrencies, UltraPlay will share insights on how to create, position and grow a betting brand to become a global leader in the gaming industry.

Visit booth #908 and see why the leading betting brands worldwide trust UltraPlay to provide diverse betting products and unrivaled eSports experience to their players, anytime, anywhere.

About UltraPlay:

UltraPlay is a modern technological company, founded in 2010, with the core ambition to offer an innovative approach to the online gaming industry by providing advanced betting solutions, focused on sports and eSports betting, live betting, white label, online casino and Blockchain technology.

Assembled by a team of iGaming professionals with vast experience in betting product development, operations, eSports and marketing, UltraPlay is a trusted partner for delivering superior sports software and odds products to its customers. Learn more about the company here: www.ultraplay.co

Press contact:

Lyubomira Petrova

PR and Marketing Manager at UltraPlay

Email: l.petrova@ultraplay.co

Web: www.ultraplay.co

Comments