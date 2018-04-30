BetConstruct wins at Live Gaming Summit 2018

PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct takes home the Best Live Dealer Overall Product award at Live Gaming Summit 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

BetConstruct’s multilingual Live Dealer is a proven gateway aimed at increasing the player engagement and providing the experience and excitement of a land-based casino without leaving one’s home.The recent update that highly fostered this victory is the new Dragon Hall for Baccarat game.

“The demand for a quality entertainment is very high on the market. Having our Live Casino recognized as the best in the category proves that BetConstruct software can guarantee a top-level interaction between players and the game,” says Lusine Haroyan, BetConstruct Live Studio Director.

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centres in 14 countries.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of market-leading products and services, including Sportsbook, eSports, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Betting Shop Solutions, RNG Casino Suite, Live Dealer Casino and VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more.

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

