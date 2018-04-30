Bitcoin Cash-powered Ayr United secures return to Scottish Championship

CONFERENCES

Bitcoin Cash (BCH), the only true blockchain coin, is set to make its debut at the Scottish Championship, courtesy of Ayr United FC.

Ayr United secured its return to the Scottish Championship on Saturday, after beating Albion Rovers 2-0 to clinch a dramatic Scottish League One title. Their win against Albion helped them overtake the league’s frontrunner Raith Rovers, who were leading by a point before the weekend’s football showdown at Somerset Park. Raith, for its part, bungled their last assignment after they were reduced to a 0-0 draw against Alloa Athletic.

Keeping ‘abreast’ with changing currency market

Ayr United recently ended its seven-year association with online bookmaker Bodog, with CoinGeek.com taking over the shirt branding of the football club.

Starting next season, Ayr United players will don the shirt bearing the name Bitcoin Cash, the true remaining Bitcoin as envisioned by the Satoshi Nakamoto white paper. This is considered to be a historic event as it’s the league’s first shirt sponsorship deal paid in Bitcoin BCH and the first public blockchain to sponsor a sporting club.

“We were initially approached to see whether we could accept sponsorship payment in BCH. It was a big learning curve for us but we are very happy to be the first club to accept not just payment by BCH but also to promote the cryptocurrency to a wider audience,” Ayr United’s Commercial Director Graeme Miller said in a statement.

The newly crowned Scottish League One champions have already unveiled their new kit for next season, much to the delight of their fans. Needless to say, the ever-controversial launch of the new kits—featuring models in body paint—gained media attention worldwide.

For The Scottish Sun, the new Ayr United kit keeps fans “abreast” with the changing currency market. The news was also featured in other UK-based websites such as The Daily Mail UK, The Daily Record UK and The Sun.

European news websites like Spor24, Areanapoli, Sky Sports Italy, Sportsnieuws.nl, BahisMedya, Canal3.md, Italy’s Premium Sport HD, and SportoweFakty all featured Ayr United’s newest kit.

Hong Kong-based news website Apple Daily, which has a large Chinese audience, also carried the Bitcoin BCH sponsorship news, noting that the Scottish Football Club made history (again) for also tapping a male model to don the new kits for the first time.

Chinese websites Yahoo! Sports HongKong and World Gaming Information also featured Ayr’s kit launch. Other Asian news outlets that carried out the news included Bongda.com, Netnews.Vn and Bamoi.com in Vietnam; as well as Liputan6.com, Warkotalive.com, Skanaa, and Viva Newstainment in Indonesia.

The news about the new Ayr United kit also reached Mexico through the news websites El Dictamen and Celebrity Rave, while Americans got a first look at the kit through news websites Football News Hound, Capital Bay, and Cetusnews.com.

Long-time BCH advocate and CoinGeek.com owner Calvin Ayre hopes that the sponsorship of Ayr United with the use of BCH will encourage merchants to use the cryptocurrency as a global payment system.

“I think it’s great for BCH that such boundaries and promotional ideas are being used to show merchants and consumers that BCH really is the only true bitcoin,” Ayre said.

Bitcoin BCH, with its very low transaction fees, is the best choice for both merchants and customers in a Bitcoin commerce (bCommerce) future.

At the inaugural CoinGeek.com Conference, which will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong on May 18, the who’s who of the cryptocurrency community will discuss how merchants, including gambling operators, can harness the potential of Bitcoin Cash as a global payment system.

Find out how you can integrate blockchain into your business by registering for the CoinGeek.com conference today. Registration for the CoinGeek Conference offers a 50% discount for those paying in BCH, but credit card payments are also welcome.

Comments