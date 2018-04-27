Discover deep, new riches in Reels of Wealth

PRESS RELEASES

27/04/2018 – Valetta, Malta – Rich in more ways than one, Reels of Wealth is the new, multi-layered 5×3 slot game from Betsoft Gaming. Continuing Betsoft’s tradition of innovation, Reels of Wealth takes the proprietary ‘Trail System’ to the next level – providing a sense of progression as players hop into a hoard of different bonus features and begin collecting symbols.

Designed to match the immediate aesthetic appeal of traditional slots, Reels of Wealth employs clear, compelling symbols and mechanics in its base game. Gemstones, gold bullion, piles of paper currency, heaving sacks of valuables, and gleaming chests full of gold are all basic symbols, with a potent paytable that rewards lines from left to right, right to left, and centre outwards – all multiplied by the player’s current bet line.

Go beyond the basics and Reels of Wealth will reveal a treasure trove of rewarding gameplay innovations: five additional mechanics and a fully-featured mini-game. First, every winning line in the base game awards a free re-spin, and when these wins begin to stack (from 3 consecutive wins onwards), a multiplier of up to 3x is applied to every subsequent win. Where a win includes one or more wild symbols, an additional multiplier of up to 4x will be applied, and players can gamble all or half of any standard win on the heads-or-tails Double-Up game, for the chance to double their final payout.

Reels of Wealth lives up to its name by offering players the chance to win big in the base game, promoting longer, more rewarding sessions, but the largest potential for a life-changing payday is in the MEGASTAR free spins mode. When they find 3 or more MEGASTAR symbols anywhere in the main game, players are transported to a new 4×8 grid with its own dedicated set of symbols, including a high-paying diamond scatter and four jackpot symbols – Legend, Hero, Star and Megastar – that correspond to four different trails of ascending length, displayed to the left of the grid. Players collect and secure these different symbols through free spins (as many as 25 spins, to collect between 7 and 9 symbols depending on trail length,) using the exclusive ‘Trail System’ to move each of the four trails towards the biggest payouts available in the game.

“Our goal with Reels of Wealth was to create an immediately captivating game that also had considerable depth,” explained Dan Cooper, Head of Product Development at Betsoft. “With re-spins, rolling wins, and a common symbol set, the base game is seriously inviting, with the potential for significant wins. But the MEGASTAR mode – essentially a game-within-a-game – opens up even more opportunities, with four different jackpots, and a totally unique player journey powered by our in-house ‘Trail System’.”

Developed for cross-device compatibility from day one, Reels of Wealth is built on the Betsoft SHIFT platform. Designed to reduce file sizes, speed loading, and enable new experiences like the Trail System, SHIFT guarantees that the same great gameplay reaches players on whatever platform they choose.

