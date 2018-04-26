Betmotion.com enhances platform with Player Props launch

PRESS RELEASES

Thursday 26th April 2018 – Betmotion has launched its brand new feature Player Props to give customers the power and artistic licence to build bespoke bets ahead of an action-packed sporting summer.

For sports betting enthusiasts, Player Props is the best way to combine user knowledge and athlete performance statistics.

Now it’s possible to complement conventional markets with specific bets like whether LeBron James will score more than 30 points? Or that Messi will hit the target more times than Cristiano Ronaldo in their respective games? Knowing the athlete, their specialties, their skills, their history and head-to-head gives bettors the best chance for big wins.

These predictions are used to generate a betting ticket with the specific combinations selected and once the bet is created, Betmotion calculates the odds instantly.

Betmotion is constantly looking to enhance user experiences and has now enabled bitcoins to be used for deposits and withdrawals. A wide selection of e-wallets are compatible.

Clients will be able to find out more about Player Props and the introduction of Bitcoin at the largest affiliate marketing event in Latin America, where Betmotion will attend with its affiliate brand PartnersOnly. The event will be on May 24, 25 and 26 at the FREI CANECA convention center, São Paulo, Brazil.

Betmotion.com’s Relationship Manager’s Mariana Whitaker said: “Player Props gives the power to our customers to immerse themselves in a genuinely unique customer experience. Our latest feature enables users to utilise knowledge and expertise to build bets around differing sports to deliver an unrivalled betting journey. Ahead of a busy summer it’s the ideal way to get more out of Russia 2018.”



About Betmotion.com

BetMotion is a licensed casino, sports, poker and bingo online gambling website. Launched in July 2010 by Vision Media Services N.V., Betmotion provides online gaming entertainment globally with strong focus in LATAM and Brazil. Betmotion operates in three languages: English, Portuguese and Spanish while supporting USD, BRL and EUR currencies to gaming customers. The AutoGameSYS gaming platform will allow white labeling of their services to other gaming companies and will provide the latest technology for desktop, tablet and mobile devices.

Comments