Mare Balticum Gaming Summit 2018 announces SBTech as Registration Sponsor

Riga – 25 March 2018 – The team at European Gaming are honored to announce the support of SBTech as Registration Sponsor at the inaugural edition of Mare Balticum Gaming Summit which will be held at Astor Riga on the 8th of May.

As the organizers have announced in earlier press releases, the event will be fully packed and the content of the seminar promises to be very interesting.

With 25 experts speakers sharing information about legal u pdates from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Sweden, Germany, Denmark and also focusing on Responsible Gambling, Gaming Innovation, GDPR, the program of the event is unique in the industry for the region.

Make sure you register in order to get a chance to networking with the representatives of Betsson, Cubits, Bet it All, BetSafe, Legalbet, ViensViens, Latvijas Loto, Tatkazino, Penta Investments, Authentic Gaming, Ezugi, Olifeja, German Online Casino Association, PaynetEasy, Danish Gambling Authority, Swedish Trade Association for Online Gambling, Danish Online Gambling Association, Ministry of Finance – Estonia, Ministry of Finance – Lithuania, Ministry of Finance Latvia, Play’n Go, Gabnys Law Firm, Scout Gaming Group, SBTech, BetConstruct, Assissa, PaynetEasy and many more..

Visit the official website of the event for more details: https://marebalticumgaming.com/

About SBTech

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming, with over 1,000 employees in 11 locations worldwide. Since 2007, SBTech has developed the industry’s most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving more than 50 licensees in over 20 regulated markets.

SBTech’s clients include many of the world’s premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casino and horse racing companies, and igaming start-ups. The group supplies uniquely flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients looking for speed to market and exceptional configurability, supported by the best business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

The SBTech offering includes its Seamless Sportsbook, the Chameleon360 iGaming Platform, Managed Services, and retail and omni-channel solutions that provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across all touchpoints: online, mobile and retail.

Backed up by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, regulatory compliance, AML and KYC procedures, acquisition and CRM, SBTech’s partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and peak profitability.

For more information, visit: www.sbtech.com

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in the European Union.

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations include Vienna, Prague, Budapest, Riga and Ljubljana with special focus around emerging markets.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

