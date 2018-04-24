ONE Championship and Grab team up to offer exclusive training and backstage experience with Angela Lee

PRESS RELEASES

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee to defend title against Mei Yamaguchi in rematch on 18 May

24 April 2018 – Singapore: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), is partnering with Grab Singapore ahead of ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS, set to take place on Friday, 18 May at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In the main event, reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee of Singapore will defend her title in a rematch against Japanese martial arts veteran Mei “V.V” Yamaguchi.

As part of the partnership, ONE and Grab Singapore will be holding two local contests inviting all in Singapore including Grab passengers, drivers and merchants to pledge their support for Angela Lee for a chance to meet-and-greet the champion as well as to participate in an exclusive training session with her.

Leading the charge in supporting Angela Lee is Grab’s CEO and Co-Founder, Anthony Tan. “Angela is truly a role model for all of us at Grab – the focus, determination, tenacity, and courage it takes to pick yourself up after a fall and face a formidable opponent, is something we can certainly resonate with and greatly respect. As she faces this epic battle ahead, we’re excited to rally the nation behind her as she gears up to defend her title, and at the same time, delight our customers with more exciting and rewarding experiences via GrabRewards,” he said.

The two local contests are as follow:

How Far will You Go to Help Angela Win?

From 23 April to 6 May 2018, show your support for Angela by making a personal pledge on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #GrabForAngela. Tell us what you will do if Angela wins — whether it’s dyeing your hair green or walking around Orchard Road in your pyjamas — we want to hear all about it.

Angela will personally pick her three favourite pledges, and their contributors will get to meet her backstage on her big fight night against Mei Yamaguchi.

In addition, for every pledge created, Anthony Tan, will also be donating a dollar to a charity of Angela’s choice.

Exclusive Workout Session with Angela

If you prefer breaking a sweat, log on to GrabRewards between 23 April and 6 May 2018 to redeem the ONE Championship reward for 100 points, to win an exclusive training session with Angela Lee. The top three participants with the most number of redemptions will win a pair of passes for an exclusive workout session with Angela Lee, two VIP tickets to the ONE Championship battle and a pair of signed gloves. The next ten participants will win a pair of Gold tickets to the fight and a signed ONE Championship cap.

For more information on the two competitions, visit grb.to/ONE.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “ONE Championship has chosen to partner with Grab Singapore, one of the largest online-to-offline mobile platforms in Southeast Asia, ahead of ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS which will take place right here at home in Singapore. Headlining the event is Asia’s biggest martial arts star, ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee as she continues to embody the true warrior spirit of martial arts, returning to the ONE Championship cage this May to resume her incredible career. Mei Yamaguchi is ready to give her a tough challenge however, and the two have danced inside the cage once before. Fans will be treated to a rematch of epic proportions when Lee and Yamaguchi meet once again inside the ONE Championship cage.”

21-year-old “Unstoppable” Angela Lee of Singapore is considered one of ONE Championship’s most outstanding athletes. She captured the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship with an awe-inspiring victory over Mei Yamaguchi in 2016, and has since then defended the title successfully on two occasions. Lee’s beautiful combination of elite striking and grappling has proven to be a potent formula for success, as she has remained unbeaten in her career. In the most recent bout of an impressive run, Lee dominated top contender Istela Nunes, showcasing her wide array of skills. She is widely-considered on a global scale to be one of the biggest names actively competing in the sport. She is set to defend her title next against Mei Yamaguchi in a rematch at ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS.

35-year-old Japanese martial arts veteran Mei “V.V” Yamaguchi is a female atomweight standout and a former ONE world title challenger from Tokyo. She is the DEEP Jewels Featherweight Champion, and owns seven submissions and two knockouts in her 28-bout professional career. In 2016, Yamaguchi challenged Angela Lee for the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship in an epic showdown that would later win multiple ‘Bout of the Year’ honors from international media publications. In her last bout, Yamaguchi thoroughly defeated Gina Iniong of the Philippines to win impressively by unanimous decision after three rounds. Yamaguchi is now set to take on champion Angela Lee in a highly-anticipated rematch.

For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship.

About ONE Championship™

ONE Championship is the largest global sports media property in Asian history. Headquartered in Singapore, ONE Championship is the home of martial arts. The world’s most exciting martial arts organization hosts the largest sports entertainment events across Asia, featuring some of the world’s best martial artists and world champions, all signed to exclusive contracts, on the largest media broadcast in Asia. In addition to its digital platforms, ONE Championship broadcasts to over 1.7-billion potential viewers across 136 countries around the world with some of the largest global broadcasters, including Fox Sports, ABS-CBN, Astro, ClaroSports, Bandsports, Startimes, Premier Sports, Thairath TV, Skynet, Mediacorp, OSN, and more.

About Grab

Grab is one of the most frequently used O2O mobile platforms in Southeast Asia, providing the everyday services that matter most to consumers. Commute, eat, deliver shopping – and pay with one e-wallet. Grab believes that every Southeast Asian should benefit from the digital economy, and the company provides access to safe and affordable transport, food and package delivery, mobile payments and financial services. Grab currently offers services in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia. For more information, please visit www.grab.com.

