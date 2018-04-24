MansionBet strikes Darren Farley partnership

PRESS RELEASES

MansionBet are delighted to announce their latest sponsorship of football’s funny-man, Darren Farley. The partnership will see over 100 new pieces of viral content produced by Farley over the course of the 12 months which will be uploaded onto his social channels including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as YouTube and Linkedin.

MansionBet will also host a Darren Farley page on their own website which will showcase Farley’s work each month. The sponsorship will help Farley produce relevant and sharable content designed to entertain fans whilst driving engagement and conversions to MansionBet’s website with an expected reach of over 35 million views.

During the World Cup the two will work together an additional, exclusive content to further leverage Darren’s appeal and reach during this exciting and business-critical period.

Farley began doing impressions in 2010 and has since become a household name with the reputation as the UK’s No.1 Football impressionist. He is renowned for his hilarious impressions of some of the biggest names in football including Steven Gerrard, Harry Redknapp, Roy Hodgson, Brendan Rogers, Jamie Carragher, Rafa Benetiz and many more.

Awarded ‘Online Casino Operator of the Year’ at the International Gaming Awards 2018, the Mansion Group has firmly established itself as a leading provider of online gambling and entertainment.

Under the new MansionBet brand, the Mansion Group has diversified their product portfolio into the sports arena, leveraging the strength and brand awareness of the Mansion name across the industry.

Mansion Group CEO, Karel Manasco commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Darren – we are all great fans of his work, and are very excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Darren Farley added, “Mansion Bet is the perfect sponsor, we both entertain within the world of sport and I’m looking forward to being able to produce lots of new material throughout the course of the year with their support.”

For further information and to view the exclusive announcement video, click here.

Darren Farley’s Mansion Bet sponsorship will run until April 2019. Videos and content will be available via Farley’s social channels below;

Comments