Asia Gaming Genealogy Tree & Reunion Dinner to launch May 14, 2018

AGB announces the debut of Asia Gaming Genealogy Tree & Reunion Dinner, to replace Asia Gaming Awards on May 14, 2018.

(May 16, 2018) In lieu of the 3rd edition of the Asia Gaming Awards, Asia Gaming Brief is announcing the launch of one of its most ambitious projects – the Asia Gaming Genealogy Tree & Reunion Dinner, set to take place on Monday 14 May, 2018 at St. Regis, Macau.

The “Asia Gaming Genealogy Tree” is a significant undertaking pioneered by AGB which will serve to map out the key connections and networks within Asia’s gaming industry.

An ongoing project, the Gaming Tree will identify and bring to light the network of people who have dedicated their careers to shaping the Asia Gaming Industry. Who did they work with and when, where have they gone since, and where are they now?

Whether you are new to the industry, or a seasoned veteran, the Gaming Tree will become an essential tool for identifying the keys movers & shakers in the industry and their respective networks.

As a pioneer in the industry, AGB has always been committed to constantly innovating and providing the industry with engaging projects and platforms that make a difference.

Along those lines, AGB will be replacing its existing “Asia Gaming Awards” event with the debut of the “Asia Gaming Genealogy Tree” and its accompanying Annual Reunion Dinner, set to take place on Monday 14 May at St. Regis, Macau.

Over the years, the Gaming Tree will continue to grow in tandem with the industry, with each year’s update presented at the Annual Reunion Dinner, bringing together old friends and creating the opportunity for new connections.

For more information about the Asia Gaming Genealogy Tree and the Reunion Dinner on Monday 14 May, and how to be involved, email us at gamingtree@agbrief.com.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the Asia Gaming Genealogy Tree?

The Gaming Tree is the network of people who have dedicated their careers to shaping the Asia Gaming Industry. Who did they work with and when, where have they gone since, and where are they now?

What happens at the Annual Gaming Tree Reunion Dinner?

Every year the Asia Gaming Industry comes together under one roof to rekindle their connections, discuss their experiences and look towards the future.

The Reunion Dinner will also be charged with the induction of new members to the tree and the celebration of some of its most active members, as mentors and innovators, as well as those recognized by peers as having made an outstanding contribution to the industry.

What is the Yearbook?

The “Yearbook” is a print edition of the Gaming Tree, which will include the members of the Gaming Tree up to that year’s edition.

Why should I get inducted to the Gaming Tree?

The Gaming Tree is the premier network of Asia Gaming stakeholders. You’ll have an opportunity to meet and converse with the people who have shaped the industry.

How do I get inducted to the Gaming Tree?

You will need to be inducted by an existing member.

As a member of the Gaming Tree, who else can I nominate?

You can vouch for anyone with whom you have worked in the industry, as a co-worker, associate, partner, client or vendor. You will nominate a person who you deem to be an invaluable link in the chain, be it an operator, supplier, or service provider.

When and where can I nominate a colleague?

Members can nominate their colleagues to be included in the Gaming Tree throughout the year via the website/ web app.

When will a new member be officially inducted?

Every year, at the Reunion Dinner, the new members that have been nominated in the past 12 months will be announced.

How big is the Gaming Tree?

It will never stop growing! On inception, the tree grew from a number of core branches.

You’ll be able to view a graphical render of the network in a dynamic, browsable format online.

A print version of the Yearbook will be published every year and distributed among the members.

Do you recognize special contributions to the industry?

Yes. The Reunion Dinner will provide an occasion to celebrate the outstanding achievements of some of its most active members, as mentors, innovators, leaders, among other special contributions. We will also host a remembrance for the Legends we have lost since the last Reunion.

How are the special contributions chosen?

Upon induction, members are prompted to nominate in the special contribution categories. Those getting the most nods from their peers will be recognized at the Reunion Dinner.

I’m not a member, why should I attend the Reunion Dinner?

The Reunion Dinner is a great opportunity to get a member to induct you! You’ll share a meal with some of the most influential people in the industry – who knows what might come of that…

Who attends the Reunion Dinner?

All Gaming Tree members are invited to the Reunion Dinner celebrations.

I’m new to the industry – what are my chances?

The Gaming Tree recognizes the most influential stakeholders, no matter years of experience of age of the participant.

Where can I see the members of the tree?

Members will be able to browse the tree at online or in a copy of the Yearbook

I’m worried about my personal data….

Your data will not be shared with any third parties. Only other members of the Gaming Tree can view any private information you share.

For more information, email the team at AGB at gamingtree@agbrief.com.

