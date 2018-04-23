Nolimit City strikes deal with Playfortuna.com

PRESS RELEASES

Leading casino operator, Playfortuna, chooses Nolimit City as a direct partner

The multi-year agreement inked between Playfortuna and Nolimit City will see the two join forces in a direct partnership thanks to the proprietary owned RGS platform hosted by Nolimit City. Playfortuna are announcing their commitment to integrate the supplier’s API with immediate effect.

Another deal set out for the software provider thanks to the efficiency of Playfortuna and the eagerness to integrate Nolimit games. Playfortuna, a renowned operator, known for offering a library of premium slot providers, as well as hosting active casino streamer promotions, making the operator a leader in the industry for its unique embrace of the live streaming world.

Playfortuna plans to offer players the full suite of Nolimit City games, including the latest exciting title ‘Tesla Jolt’, released last march and several other known titles from the studio like; WiXX, Casino Win Spin and Oktoberfest, amongst other great games.

A representative from Platfortuna, stated: “We are proud to be cooperating with Nolimit City during their early days and happy to be one of the first signing with them. We are sincerely impressed by their high quality games, and we are confident that our players will appreciate an innovative game provider like Nolimit.”

Malcolm Mizzi, Head of Sales at Nolimit City, added: “This marks yet another momentous deal for us and we cannot wait to see our partnership turn into something big! Having the likes of Playfortuna in our library of clients is something we are proud to announce.”

About Nolimit City

Nolimit City is a Stockholm-based online casino platform and game developer, offering high-quality content and services to operators around the world. The company has designed and developed its platform in-house from the ground-up; delivering a strong and powerful engine that can take large volumes of play and social interaction in its stride, on both desktop and mobile. It is coupled to an innovative back office and bonus toolbox, providing a one-stop shop for our partners. It is hugely flexible, and can be tailored to individual operator requirements and needs. We employ some of the smartest minds and artistic talents in the industry; people passionate about gambling and technology. They have helped us to create a portfolio bursting with fun and engaging games for both casino and lottery operators, including Oktoberfest, Space Arcade, WiXX, Kitchen Drama: BBQ Frenzy/Sushi Mania and Bet on Poker.

