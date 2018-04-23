A lotto revolution: Lottoland launches hourly draw games with jackpots up to £160 million

PRESS RELEASES

Leading online lotto operator, Lottoland has today launched a revolutionary new range of lotto jackpots called “GO!” – a brand new product, offering players a chance to win huge jackpots every hour.

The first GO! product is EuroMillionaire GO! – a game in the familiar and popular 5/50 plus 2/12 format. The jackpot of EuroMillionaire GO! will match the EuroMillions jackpot, so prizes can reach £160 million. The current jackpot is at a HUGE £121 million. The big difference is that Customers can win Lottoland’s jackpot every hour, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For just £2.50, players can bet on this draw and – best of all – if they don’t match any numbers, Lottoland will give them their money back! The money back guarantee isn’t an offer nor a promotion, but a fundamental change after introducing a new “match no numbers” prize tier.

The second GO! product 6 / 49 GO! is based on the classic and much loved 6 out of 49 draw, with a jackpot that follows the German Lotto 6aus49 jackpot which can climb to over £25 million and can be won when a player’s bet matches all six numbers and the ‘super number’. For just £1 players can bet on this exciting new draw, which also offers players a chance to win on ten different prize tiers. Alongside 6/49 GO!, Lottoland has also launched three additional bonus games – Lucky 7s, Super6 and Monthly Moolah – all of which increase your chances of winning every hour.

EuroMillionaire GO! is now available at www.lottoland.co.uk , and will soon be followed by 6 /49 GO!

Lottoland is able to expand its portfolio with high jackpot GO! products thanks to its innovative Random and insured Number Generator (RiNG™). RiNG™ allows customers to win huge jackpots instantly – with the prizes being insured through Lottoland’s own insurance infrastructure, which is regulated by the Financial Services Commission (“FSC”) in Gibraltar in accordance with EU insurance legislation. Lottoland is the first and only company in the gaming sector to have established its own insurance company – holding itself up to the highest standards with regards to industry best practice and transparency.

Lottoland’s CEO Nigel Birrell said, “Gone are the days of having to wait for a Friday night lottery draw to have a chance of winning a multi-million-pound jackpot. Our players are always on the go so we have developed an instant win product to meet their needs. We know also many people are fed up with traditional lottery matching no numbers week in, week out and having an unrewarding experience. So, the gamechanger for players is our additional “match no numbers” prize tier, stacking the odd’s massively in favour of the player over traditional lotteries. For EuroMillionaire GO! it reduces the odds of any win to 1 in 2.1 which compares to 1 in 13 for the traditional EuroMillions lottery. Lottoland is all about delivering innovation and giving a more rewarding experience so believe strongly players will see the value and convenience of our revolutionary new GO! range.”

For any media enquiries, please contact:

Laura Pearson, at laura.pearson@lottoland.com

About Lottoland

Lottoland has grown rapidly to become a world leader in online lotto. Innovation, coupled with the freedom to offer players a unique and enhanced lottery experience, has been key to the company’s success.

The Gibraltar-based business is active in 12 markets, has over 350 employees, and more than 7.5 million customers worldwide. Lottoland is licensed and regulated by the Government of Gibraltar, the UK Gambling Commission, the Republic of Ireland National Excise License Office and the Northern Territory’s Racing Commission in Australia.

Lottoland Limited | Office Suite A | Ocean Village Promenade | Gibraltar | GX11 1AA

Laura Pearson

Head of Corporate Affairs

E laura.pearson@lottoland.com

T +44 7818110616

W: www.lottoland.com

Comments