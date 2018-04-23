Habanero signs RWB Solutions International deal

PRESS RELEASES

April 23rd 2018 – Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has expanded its reach with a deal to supply casino brands via prominent Asian sportsbook operator RWB Solutions International.

As part of the agreement, RWB will make Habanero’s full collection of titles available to a number of the region’s leading brands, including Supotsubet.com.

This will include the supplier’s very latest releases Presto!, London Hunter, and Four Divine Beasts, which have been well-received by players in a number of markets.

Daniel Long, Head of Sales at Habanero, said: “We are really pleased to have agreed a deal with RWB, who possess a fantastic client base, and we are confident they will benefit from the popular games we produce.

“This is another exciting step in our journey and it shows the tremendous growth we are experiencing as a company on the back of producing the high-quality content.”

Jason Teh CEO at RWB, added: “Habanero have established and maintained a reputation for producing titles that are popular with players and profitable for operators.

“Their portfolio of slots and table games are now a necessity for any casino brand and I’m very pleased we can now offer them as part of the package we deliver to our customers.”

Habanero now offer over 80 video slots titles, 11 table games, and 10 video poker titles, which are integrated with over 60 operators and aggregators and available in 24 European and Asian languages.

For more information on this press please contact Square in the Air on 0203 586 8272 or enquiries@squareintheair.com

About Habanero

Habanero is a supplier of quality slots and table games for the online and land-based casino industries. Hosted on Habanero’s own platform and made available at a competitive rate, these games are tailored to the widest possible variety of devices, allowing operators in multiple territories to maximise their incomes.

Purchased by a group of European investors in 2012, the company now boasts a host of skilled designers, developers and mathematicians. Its management team has over four decades’ worth of experience in betting and gaming. For more information, please contact info@habanerosystems.com. For additional images and other media enquiries, please email enquiries@squareintheair.com. For sales enquiries, please contact sales@habanerosystems.com

Comments