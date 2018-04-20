Friday NBA Playoff games odds and betting trends

SPORTS

It’s an Eastern Conference Friday night in the first round of the NBA playoffs as three of the four East series play their Game 3s while shifting venues.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

The Toronto Raptors were the East’s top seed this season for the first time and set several franchise records, including victories. They have had little trouble beating the No. 8 Washington Wizards in the first two games, but the Raptors are 2-point underdogs for Friday’s game in D.C.

It’s the first time the Raptors have ever led a playoff series 2-0. In Tuesday’s 11-point victory, the Raptors set playoff franchise records for points in a quarter (44), half (76) and game (130). DeMar DeRozan tied a playoff career high with 37 points, and Kyle Lowry set a personal playoff mark of 12 assists. This after the Raptors set a team playoff record with 16 made three-pointers in Game 1

Don’t be surprised if Wizards coach Scott Brooks alters his lineup in some way because Washington is getting torched on the defensive end. The Raptors are 0-2 all-time in playoff games in D.C. and split there this regular season. The home team is 4-1 against the spread in the past five meetings.

The No. 2 Boston Celtics are also up 2-0 over the No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks with the series shifting to Beer Town for Friday’s late game. The Celtics needed overtime to win Game 1, but Wednesday’s Game 2 was never much in doubt in a 120-106 victory. Jaylen Brown was the star of that with a playoff career-high 30 points.

The Celtics have had more Hall of Famers than any team in league history, yet Brown at age 21 years, 175 days became the youngest player in franchise history to score 30 points in a playoff game.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been fabulous in each loss, including 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Game 2. However, starting point guard Eric Bledsoe has been a huge disappointment, shooting a combined 9-for-25 in the two games and averaging just 10.5 points. Yet, Milwaukee is -6.5 for Friday.

The Bucks were 1-1 at home against Boston this season, but the Celtics have covered seven of their past eight in Milwaukee.

Finally, the series between the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers and No. 5 Indiana Pacers shifts to Indianapolis with it tied 1-1.

LeBron James got little help in a Game 1 blowout loss and not much more in a Game 2 100-97 victory, but James was unstoppable with 46 points and 10 rebounds. He scored the game’s first 16 points and the Cavs never looked back, although Pacers star Victor Oladipo missed a late three-pointer to tie. Indiana is -1.5 for Game 3, and it has covered five straight games following a loss.

