Kambi Group signs multi-channel deal with Stanleybet Romania

Leading Romanian operator to migrate to the Kambi Sportsbook both online and across its 300-plus high-street shops

Kambi Group plc has signed a deal with leading Romanian operator Stanleybet Romania to provide its award-winning Sportsbook across the company’s online and retail channels.

Stanleybet Romania is one of the largest sports betting operators in the regulated Romanian market. Having launched in 2004, the operator now has more than 300 shops and a growing online presence.

The deal follows an extensive tender process, with Stanleybet Romania careful to select a trusted partner with the ability to provide a secure and high-quality sportsbook, as well as the differentiation capabilities required to succeed in the competitive local market.

The long-term agreement will initially see Stanleybet Romania transition its online customers to Kambi’s award-winning Sportsbook platform, which will be integrated into an Oryx Gaming player management system.

The integration and migration is expected to be completed in a matter of weeks and ahead of this summer’s football World Cup, highlighting both Kambi’s scalable technology and industry-leading speed to market.

Following the online upgrade, Stanleybet Romania will launch Kambi’s retail solution, which will be adapted in partnership to ensure a smooth transition for Stanleybet Romania customers. The roll-out is expected to begin in H2 2019.

“As one of the strongest sports betting brands in Romania, I’m delighted Stanleybet Romania has chosen Kambi and our market-leading Sportsbook to springboard the company to its next phase of growth,” Kristian Nylen, Kambi Chief Executive, said.

“The agreement reflects the strength of our multi-channel offer, as well as the flexibility of the Kambi Sportsbook, with Stanleybet keen to offer their customers a unique and differentiated sports betting experience,” he added.

Sorin Georgescu, Stanleybet Romania Chief Executive, commented: “This partnership is a key milestone for Stanleybet Romania’s evolution in the local market. During the tender process, it quickly became clear Kambi not only had the best sportsbook in the field but also possessed the most sophisticated proprietary technology in the industry.

“Our mission is to offer our customers the best sports betting experience possible and by partnering with Kambi we will be able to do exactly that, with the added flexibility to differentiate and stay true to the strong Stanleybet Romania brand,” he added.

