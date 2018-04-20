Eventus International thanks everyone for attending SBEA 2018

PRESS RELEASES

20 April 2018, Johannesburg, South Africa

Everyone who attended the 4th Annual Sports Betting East Africa Summit were treated to a world-renowned experience. Over 250 African and International Delegates were part of the discussions surrounding the latest regulations, business opportunities and technology in East Africa.

Some of the legislative and regulatory discussions become quite heated when operators and regulators discussed implementation of Uganda’s new software monitoring and hardware legislations. Operators called for regulators to be lenient in the next few months to allow operators, software and technology providers time to transition.

When East Africa’s leading regulatory boards met on stage to discuss the future of regulation in East Africa, there was a general consensus that the summit was a phenomenal opportunity to learn from each other and open the channels of communication between Uganda, Mauritius, Malawi, and Mozambique.

The discussion surrounding the 2018 FIFA World Cup took a surprising turn when operators agreed that business during that time would be tough. The main take away from that discussion is that Kenyans and Ugandans are only supportive of their national teams if they qualify for the World Cup. Generally, the East African punter is more supportive of the English Premier League than anything else.

The Summit also provided local East African companies the opportunity to showcase their innovations to the world of iGaming at the Sports Betting East Africa Summit Business Startup Competition. Chekiodds, Edadcoinbox and Kola Studios were all given 10 minutes to pitch their ideas to noteworthy businessmen in the iGaming sector such as Jeff Halloran (Sahara Games), Salvation Alibor (Syscomptech) and Nelson Mugisha Mulera (Airtel Uganda).

ChekiOdds pitched their new odds consolidating affiliate programme. The audience and the judges seemed very impressed with Mr. Dev Karia’s marketing plan. However, he wasn’t able to win because he wasn’t seeking investment, he was seeking strategic partnerships with East African operators. (Dev Karia: +254720661115, dev@spotabet.com.)

Daniel Okolany from Kola Studios took the prize home for numerous reasons. One: he was looking for both investment and partnerships. Two: his concept of creating digitized local card games such as Matatu and Karata was a hit with both the audience and the judges. Three: he already has a massive mobile online player base across Uganda and Kenya. After discussing his victory after the summit, Daniel noted that many of the software providers who exhibited at the summit were interested in porting his games into their platforms and distributing them to operators in the region. (Daniel Okolany: +256 703 191 342, daniel@kolastudios.com)

Table Talk Kampala was another success of the event. On the evening of the 9th of April, twenty of the sectors, top operators, regulators were treated to an informal discussion about ethics in the gaming sector by Christina Thakor Rankin accompanied by a delicious three course meal and drinks.

If we were to cover all the exciting happenings and developments at the summit, this would be a book instead of an article.

In conclusion, Eventus International extends its sincere gratitude to the National Gaming Board of Uganda for their tremendous support of the summit and to everyone who attended the 4th Annual Sports Betting East Africa Summit.

