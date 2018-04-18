Bede takes pride welcoming Rocket X, part of The LeoVegas Mobile Group, to The Pack

PRESS RELEASES

18 April 2018 – Bede Gaming, an award-winning supplier of software to the online gaming industry, continues to prove its commercial credentials by adding Rocket X to its growing list of prestigious clients.

Following the acquisition of Intellectual and Property Software (IPS) Ltd in January 2018, LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group (STO:LEO) ch ose to keep its sites, including top brands 21.co.uk, Slotboss, Bet UK and UK Casino on the Bede Platform. The multi-year agreement between the platform specialists and the leading Swedish gametech company sees the operator join the likes of The Rank Group (LSE:RNK) and Sun International (JSE:SUI) on Bede’s award winning gaming platform.

Rocket X will take full advantage of Bede’s suite of industry-leading marketing tools and premium content from first class gaming suppliers, such as Yggdrasil, NetEnt, Evolution and IGT.

Ross Haselhurst, Commercial Director of Bede Gaming, said: “LeoVegas is an innovative, mobile-focused operator at the cutting edge of the online sector. They now have the market’s most effective customer acquisition models through Rocket X and a culture that aligns well with Bede, and we are thrilled to be supplying them with our unparalleled platform services.

“I would personally like to thank the whole team from both sides who worked tirelessly to bring this partnership to fruition, and offer our congratulations to IPS founders, Joe Saumarez-Smith, Dan Smyth and Michael Brady.

“The growth on our platform has been phenomenal, and we are confident that, under the LeoVegas umbrella, Rocket X will build on this success in the UK and beyond as they continue to enhance their outstanding online casino offering.”

Mark Good, CEO of Rocket X, said: “We are committed to building the industry’s most intuitive and comprehensive online gaming experience, and have started 2018 strongly with a series of important agreements.

“The flexibility and solidity of Bede’s platform is an important factor for our growth and we are delighted to be working closely with such a highly regarded provider. We are looking forward to the strengthening and successful relationship between all three companies.”

Platform specialist, Bede Gaming, offers completely flexible gaming solutions with robust security measures, and is fast establishing itself as the first-choice option for innovative operators globally.

Founded in 2012, Bede employs the latest in modern technology to provide operators with high performing software used to create world class gaming experiences.

About Bede Gaming

Bede Gaming is a leading supplier of software to the online gaming industry, powering some of the biggest brands globally. The platform provider works in regulated markets and processes tens of millions of transactions per month.

The Bede platform is flexible, scalable, modular and fully open meaning operators can integrate any third-party software required into the platform or use its bespoke solutions. Bede’s platform also integrates into land based systems, offering operators a genuine omni-channel convergence solution.

Bede Gaming, which is headquartered in Newcastle upon-Tyne, in the heart of the north-east of England, UK, is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and is an approved supplier of the Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

