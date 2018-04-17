Vizexplorer announces strategic investment by Morgan Stanley expansion capital

PRESS RELEASES

Growth investment to accelerate growth, broader adoption and product roadmap

April 17, 2018, San Diego – VizExplorer today announced that it has closed a strategic investment round by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. The investment will enable VizExplorer to scale business operations, enhance its analytics platform for the casino industry, and deliver new solutions for additional verticals including manufacturing, entertainment venues and healthcare. Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital is the growth-focused private equity platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. VizExplorer was previously owned by Endeavor, which will continue to have a minority investment in the company.

VizExplorer provides critically important technology to more than 600 casino properties across six continents, giving operators new ways to view and act on their data to drive efficiency and enhance profitability. With the support of Endeavor, VizExplorer has emerged as a leader in the real-time analytics and operational intelligence category, experiencing more than 65 percent average revenue growth and a 13-fold increase in annual recurring revenue since 2013. VizExplorer has approximately 150 employees in its offices in San Diego, Las Vegas and Wellington, New Zealand.

As a result of the investment, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital becomes VizExplorer’s strategic investment partner. VizExplorer will invest in and leverage its unique, patented technology to provide sophisticated analytics, data visualization and operational intelligence solutions that drive revenue and efficiencies for its customers across industries.

“We are thrilled to have Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital’s fund as an investor in VizExplorer. We believe that their investment will allow us to continue to innovate on behalf of our casino customers, build on our market momentum, and accelerate our ability to deliver new solutions for gaming and other industries,” said board members Ian Bonner and Ron Frankel.

“VizExplorer has shown tremendous vision and discipline in its execution to-date. We are excited to partner with the VizExplorer team to support the next chapter of continued success and to create value for all stakeholders – today and in the future,” said Pete Chung, Managing Principal and Head of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital.

VizExplorer will exhibit in booth 329 at the upcoming Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention, held April 17-20, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Request a product demonstration and learn about VizExplorer’s speaking engagements during the conference at www.vizexplorer.com/niga.

About VizExplorer

Led by a team of data experts, VizExplorer is applying data design and visualization principles to big data problems. With analytics, data visualization, and operational intelligence solutions, VizExplorer is helping enterprises to transform data into information and information into insights to optimize their efficiency and profitability.

VizExplorer’s solutions help companies in gaming, entertainment, healthcare and manufacturing address smart space and profit optimization, marketing campaign management, CRM and customer service, and service and dispatch management. VizExplorer is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Las Vegas and Wellington, New Zealand. www.vizexplorer.com

About Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital is the growth-focused private investment platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Funds managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital target growth equity and credit investments within technology, healthcare, consumer, digital media and other high growth sectors. For over three decades, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital has successfully pursued growth investment opportunities and has completed investments in over 190 companies leveraging the global brand and network of Morgan Stanley.

Press Contact: Solange Jacobs Randolph | +1 (858) 336-8728 | press@vizexplorer.com

