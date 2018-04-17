We’re happy to announce our partnership with VideoSlots!

PRESS RELEASES

We are happy to announce our most recent partnership with VideoSlots. With many years of experience, it’s no surprise that Swedish-owned Online Casino company has teamed up with our team. The fact that VideoSlots provide nothing but the very best for their players makes this partnership an obvious choice.

Players should be given a great gaming experience like no other! For this to be executed successfully, nothing short of excellent games need to be offered. Owing to their countless games from over 70 game suppliers, VideoSlots continuously works towards offering a world-leading game portfolio. This is only made possible by choosing first-rate suppliers and developers like Spigo to work with – because only the best is good enough for players.

A good gaming company needs to have custom-built games which are developed in HTML5 – a feature which makes them compatible with a variety of platforms and devices.

Top games feature local and dynamic jackpots, free spins, free games, bonus games and bonus systems. Having such amazing game features calls for one of the greatest game developers the local gaming industry has experienced: Spigo. All games are played directly on the website with zero hassle or download requirements.

For a partnership to be successful, it needs to share the same values with the company it’s representing. By constantly developing innovative games and player favourites, Spigo and VideoSlots can offer a service that achieves the best possible result for our players.

To find out more about our latest updates and events, give us a call on: (+356) 7772 3616.

