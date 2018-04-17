Hai Ng: eSports is more than just content

BUSINESS

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Stephanie Tower, Hai Ng of Neomancer LLC & Spawn Point Pte. Ltd. explains how gambling operators could successfully integrate eSports in their business.

Millennials have always been considered as the Holy Grail in marketing for any industry over the past years. These tech-savvy generation may have greater purchasing power compared to the baby boomers and the Gen X, but they are also the demographic that can be hard to please.

For one, millennials make decisions based on their beliefs and values. Growing up during the recession also plays a critical role on why they’ve become so averse to brand loyalty. On the flip side, millennials are considered impressionable. It only means companies may be able to gain this market’s loyalty by advocating their beliefs and values.

In the gambling sector, most operators look at eSports as a tool to lure the millennial crowd to play the game, according to Hai Ng of Neomancer LLC & Spawn Point Pte. Ltd.

“Right now, eSports is a hot topic. Everybody is looking at it as a way for casinos and land-based operators, and also online operators to try and get the new millennial crowd. That’s the Holy Grail in marketing these days for any industry,” Ng told CalvinAyre.com. “The interesting thing about eSports is that it is such a niche, it has been in our culture for so long that mainstream business doesn’t really quite understand the people who operate it, the players, the team, and all of that.”

However, integrating eSports in the gaming industry is easier said than done. Ng pointed out that the problem lies with operators trying to translate another company’s success rather than adapting eSports itself.

The Neomancer executive advised gambling operators to start understanding what eSports really is about since each eSports game and each community are different, although there’s no need to for operators to know how to play eSports.

“I think finding someone who understands it and not just saying ‘it looks interesting from the outside.’ I think, because it is in the subculture for so long, it is not transparent. It looks transparent,” Ng said. “The best analogy I could say is, it’s not like looking through a window. It is like looking through an aquarium. So, it always good to get an understanding. And it is very easy to just reach out and talk to people who know the business and who are truly in the business who play or have been involved in the business.”

