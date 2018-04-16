UltraPlay head of trading to speak at AffiliateCon Sofia

PRESS RELEASES

Peter Ivanov, Head of Trading at eSports betting giant UltraPlay has become the latest name to join the illustrious list of speakers giving talks at AffiliateCon Sofia.

Leading the company’s sports betting and eSports team of traders, Peter has solid expertise in setting up and developing the trading department, including pre-match & live trading, odds compilation, and odds movement training as well as managing UltraPlay’s daily trading process.

Peter will be speaking to affiliates about the opportunities that are available in eSports, with particular reference to those opportunities available to affiliates and operators alike. He will also participate in a Q&A session following his talk.

AffiliateCon Sofia takes place at the luxurious Sofia Event Center on the 15th and 16th May, with the event seeking to become the industry standard for how the online gaming industry meets new and existing affiliates.

A free to attend event for affiliates, AffiliateCon Sofia offers them the chance to network with numerous other affiliates and gaming brands in an environment that has been uniquely designed to meet their needs.

To register for your free affiliate tickets click here: AffiliateCon Sofia

