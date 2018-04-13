Play’n GO in-line for success at Women in Gaming Awards

PRESS RELEASES

Slots supplier follows 2017 Diversity Award with seven 2018 nominations

13th April 2018 – Omni-channel slots specialist Play’n GO has been recognised for its commitment to diversity and championing of its female staff with seven nominations at the 2018 Women in Gaming Awards.

The supplier has been shortlisted for company-wide awards, as well as numerous individual categories, which will be held at the Savoy Hotel, London on the 11th May.

Following recent commitments to diversify its work force and moving to a brand new, state-of-the-art offices in Malta, Play’n GO will look to win the Company of the Year and Best Place to Work.

In terms of individual nominations, Liana Mifsud is in a strong field for the Employee of the Year category, Irina Tyberg has been recognised for Hidden Talent of the Year (Operator) and Maria Nilsson will look to bring home the Industry Achiever gong.

Two Play’n GO employees will also be up against one another, with Ebba Arnred and Lena Yasir both in the running for Leader of the Year (iGaming).

Having won the Diversity Award at last year’s ceremony, Play’n GO will be looking to add to its collection, cementing its position as one of the most forward-thinking and enjoyable companies in the gaming industry.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO at Play’n GO, said: “I’d like to congratulate not just the many individuals who’ve been nominated for a 2018 Women in Gaming award, but also all of those within our organisation who continue to shape our culture for the better and go above and beyond.

“At Play’n GO, we want to make sure we build a culture that is suited to both men and women, and although a large proportion of our workforce is female, there’s more we can do to ensure diversity and inclusivity is entrenched in every level of our hierarchy.”

About Play’n GO

Play'n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world's leading casino brands.

