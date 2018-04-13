G2E Asia 2018 shatters 2017’s record number attendees

CONFERENCES

The annual Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia has once again cemented its status as the must-attend gambling conference of the year, shining the spotlight on key industry segments across its interactive show floor.

G2E Asia 2018, which will be held at the Venetian Macao from May 15 to 17, has already shattered its record number of attendees in 2017, with an estimated 15,000 local and international trade visitors expected to descend in the former Portuguese enclave during the three-day event.

Compared to last year’s conference, G2E organizers said the expo has experienced a staggering 30% growth and already boasts 95% of reserved show space.

G2E organizers noted that there are so many different reasons why operators keep on attending the region’s one-stop destination for forward-thinking gaming and entertainment decision makers and suppliers.

First, G2E will feature an exclusive focus on key industry segments across its interactive show floor, namely: Digital Content & Technology, a combined exhibitor showcase of online game development and technology providers; Integrated Resort Technology & Business Solutions, a display of the field’s newest IR products, technologies and services that drive revenue and value from non-gaming sources; and Parts and Components Pavilion, Asia’s first and only trade platform dedicated to the exhibit of parts and components of the electronic gaming machine manufacturing industry.

A lineup of high-level industry leaders and influencers is expected present updates on regional developments and practical, cost-effective insights relevant to the challenges facing Asian operators during the G2E Asia 2018 Conference Program.

Each of the three days will feature themes covering the futures of gaming, integrated resorts and digital content & technology, according to the organizers.

Lastly, organizers said G2E Asia delivers an unmatched variety of value-added networking opportunities found nowhere else in Asia.

As an added bonus to attendees, organizers said they will recognize some of the best gambling operators in the world during the 2018 G2E Asia Awards.

“The awards have been launched to recognize excellence and innovation, while celebrating the success and outstanding contributions of not only the gaming but also the non-gaming aspects of the entertainment industry in Asia,” the G2E organizers explained.

G2E Asia 2018 visitor pre-registration is still open. For further information on G2E Asia 2018, visit www.g2easia.com.

Comments