Ohio casinos, racinos hit revenue jackpot in March

CASINO

When the gambling bug bit Ohio last month, it made sure that it would leave a big mark on the state.

Ohio’s four casinos reported gross gaming revenue growing 8.3 percent in March, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC).

Data from the state regulator showed that statewide March casino revenue grew to $81.7 million in March from $75.4 million during the same period last year. Ohio’s March 2018 revenue was also higher than the $67.6 million revenue it posted in February 2018.

For the first quarter of the year, the OCCC reported that casino revenues climbed 5.9 percent to $212.4 million compared to $206.5 million during Q1 2017.

The state’s March casino revenue reflects the solid performance of its four casinos, namely Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Casino Toledo, Jack Cincinnati Casino, and Jack Cleveland Casino.

The Cleveland casino posted the biggest increase among the four Ohio casinos. Record shows that Jack Cleveland’s revenue jumped 12.2 percent year-on-year to $20.2 million.

Cincinnati Casino was up 5.6 percent to $19.5 million. Jack Entertainment LLC owns both Cleveland and Cincinatti casinos.

Hollywood Casino Columbus raked in $22.4 million last month, up 8.7 percent, while Hollywood Casino Toledo jumped 7.6 percent to $19.7 million. Both Hollywood venues are owned by Penn National Gaming Inc.

Casinos aren’t the only facilities that hit the jackpot last month.

The Ohio Lottery Commission announced that the statewide racino revenue hit a record of $96.4 million last month, up 10.1 percent from March 2017.

Hard Rock Rocksino, which is expected to be sold by Milstein Entertainment to MGM Growth Properties LLC for $1.06 billion, posted a record $23.3 million in revenue in March.

Comments