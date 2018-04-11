Pragmatic Play launches Fairytale Fortune

PRESS RELEASES

Four bonus games add an exciting twist

Malta, 11 April 2018: Multi-award-winning slot developer, Pragmatic Play, is welcoming players to a fantastical world of towering castles and immersive gameplay in its latest release, Fairytale Fortune.

The folklore-inspired 3×5 video slot packs the reels with colour, featuring a prince and princess alongside mythical beasts including unicorns and ancient dragons, with wilds stacked on all reels.

Fairytale Fortune features no fewer than four bonus games, a fairground-style tombola unleashing one of Wheel of Fortune, Raining Wilds, Super Wilds or Progressive Free Spins when three or more diamond symbols appear.

After any of the bonus games, players can choose to either collect or wager their winnings in different ways. Gambling on a x2 grants players equal odds of either doubling or losing their winnings, a ratio that extends all the way to x5, giving the boldest players a one-in-five shot of quintupling their winnings.

Melissa Summerfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Fairytale Fortune is an exhilarating addition to our portfolio, blending high fantasy with high-concept gameplay that is sure to keep players engaged.

“We continue to deliver the most diverse and entertaining suite of high-quality content to our growing number of partners, and Fairytale Fortune ticks all the boxes with its vivid graphics and bonus content.”

Fairytale Fortune follows the release of Aztec Gems, another unique video slot featuring Pragmatic Play’s signature win multiplier reel.

Releasing two new games per month throughout the year, Pragmatic Play’s portfolio contains more than 80 proven HTML5 slot titles and features with a growing number of leading online casino brands, including Betsson, LeoVegas and GVC Holdings.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is one of the fastest growing mobile and desktop providers of digital casino games for the online gaming industry. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled and we strive to create only the most engaging and evocative gaming experiences. Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 80 proven slot games, supporting 23 languages and all major currencies. We employ our extensive expertise to ensure that each high-quality game developed in our studios represents our mantra of innovation and dedication.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

Comments