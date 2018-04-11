Microgaming backs All-in Diversity Project as founding member

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming has joined the All-in Diversity Project as a founding member to help spearhead progress towards a more inclusive gaming sector.

Established in 2017, the All-in Diversity Project is an industry-driven initiative that aims to measure and facilitate an open discussion about diversity, equality and inclusion across the global betting and gaming sector. Microgaming joins the project as a founding member alongside leading names in the industry.

Formed by gambling executives Kelly Kehn and Christina Thakor-Rankin, the initiative’s primary objective is to establish a global industry standard index designed to be the definitive benchmarking tool for measuring diversity and inclusion in the sector. The initiative will provide annual reports on progress, in addition to providing best practice recommendations to improve diversity and inclusion within the industry in areas such as corporate governance, recruitment and equal pay.

John Coleman, Microgaming CFO, comments: “Our diverse workforce helps keep us strong, dynamic and moving forward. It is important that we identify industry-specific barriers to inclusion and diversity so we can continue to work on areas where we can help diversity thrive. We look forward to working with All-in Diversity and being part of the driving force aimed at creating a more inclusive environment within the industry for years to come.”

Kelly Kehn, Co-Founder of the All-in Diversity Project, comments: “We are proud to welcome Microgaming to the Founding Membership of All-in Diversity Project. The team at Microgaming brings a breadth of industry knowledge and expertise to the table with their brands, products and policies as well as a real passion for people which is reflected in the diversity of their teams spread across the world. There is no limit to what we can achieve with this calibre of supplier on board.”

About All-in Diversity Project

The All-in Diversity Project is an industry-driven initiative to benchmark diversity, equality and inclusion for the global betting and gaming sector. The All-in Diversity Project is the industry’s global resource for data pertaining to diversity and inclusion. The initiative collects data through employee surveys and the All-Index – a standard index which is set to be the definitive benchmarking tool for the gambling industry to measure progress towards inclusion in the workplace.

