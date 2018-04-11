BetConstruct at Sports Betting East Africa

PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct, travelled to Kampala, Uganda, to join Sports Betting East Africa on April 10-11 and showcase its product portfolio.

Joining this year’s Sports Betting East Africa, BetConstruct showcased its products at Stand 1011, offered its tailored solutions to local operators and discussed the diverse gaming market of East Africa with the peers.

The company was exhibiting the wide range of its products including Sportsbook with over 30,000 live matches per month, Virtual Sports, multilingual RNG & Live Dealer Casinos, Skill Games as well as SMS Betting channel and a range of devices for Retail Solutions.

Bringing in some novelties, our team introduced SpringBME and data feed solutions of FeedConstruct to the visitors of our stand. BetConstruct will continue to expand its offerings and unlock new opportunities around the world.

About BetConstruct

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centers in 15 countries.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of products and services, including Sportsbook, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Solutions, RNG & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more. The latest addition is the industry-first complete management infrastructure, SpringBME (Business Management Environment).

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

