VGT’s first-ever licensed product premiers at NIGA 2018

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE (April 10, 2018) — Players love VGT’s original Wide Area Progressive games, and now the company is raising the stakes and teaming up with Professional Bull Riders, Inc. (PBR) to bring edge-of-your-seat action to casino floors.

As the first major licensed brand offered in the VGT portfolio, the PBR family of games premiere with the titles with Blazing Bulls™, VS™, Fearless™, and Ryan Dirteater™. Each of the 3-reel mechanical wide area progressive games has a starting jackpot of $20,000 and gives players the chance to ride the excitement towards 8 Red Spins designed to mimic the thrill of an 8-second bull ride.

The new PBR Wide Area Progressive games and more than 25 other games will be on display in VGT’s booth #635 at this year’s National Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention.

“We work hard every day to keep the trust we have earned from our Tribal gaming partners. We have the industry’s leading Class II games, and we are excited for NIGA 2018, where we will exhibit our first licensed product, as well as new innovations in our OVATION™ line that showcases the combined strengths of the VGT and Aristocrat development teams,” said VGT President Jay Sevigny.

VGT continues to expand its new exciting video platform – OVATION, which excites operators and players with Aristocrat’s game library by converting popular, proven titles onto a Class II platform. The dynamic opportunity allows VGT to continue to provide new and exciting products to current customers while at the same time position themselves in new markets. At NIGA, VGT will show Aristocrat player-favorite games Wild Panda Gold™, 5 Dragons Gold™, Buffalo Gold™, and Miss Kitty Gold™, formatted for Class II games and appearing on the Arc™ Single Cabinet.

