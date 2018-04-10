Estonian regulator, Taivo Põrk, to speak at Mare Balticum Gaming Summit 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Riga – 10 April 2018 –Mare Balticum Gaming Summit (Baltic Sea Gaming Summit) promises to bring a wealth of information around the market it focuses on. This is why, most of the industry shareholders have confirmed their attendance to the event which will take place on the 8th of May at Astor Riga, Latvia.

The organizing team are honored to announce the latest speaker who will share information about the Estonian market.

Estonian gambling market

Gambling in Estonia is relatively young. While Estonia was a part of the USSR, all types of gambling activities were banned. Despite the prohibition, illegal casinos still functioned, but the real history of gambling started in 1994-1995 when the first Lottery Act of 1994 and the first Gambling Act of 1995 came into power. As the capitol, Tallinn has more casinos than any other Estonian town. As of September 2010, there were 33 casinos in Tallinn. That’s 3 times less than in 2008, when 91 gambling venues operated in this city. According to experts, the main reasons for such decrease were the consequences of the crisis and the adoption of the new gambling law in 2008. The legal age for playing at casinos is 21.

Currently, there are 18 licensed operators in Estonia who operate online gambling businesses.

Remote gambling is the organisation of gambling in a manner where the outcome of the game is determined by an electronic device and the player can participate in the game by electronic means of communication, including telephone, the Internet and media services.

Gambling is not considered remote gambling where electronic means of communication are used only for receiving bets, informing about the outcome of the game or transferring the amount of prizes to the account of a player.

An operating permit for gambling is issued for up to five year separately for organising a type or a subtype of gambling as remote gambling and in order to obtain an operating permit an application must be submitted to the Estonian Tax and Customs Board:

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and event organizer company in the European Union.

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations include Vienna, Prague, Budapest, Riga and Ljubljana with special focus around emerging markets.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

