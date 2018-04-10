eGamingServices celebrates two years offering consulting services in the iGaming industry

PRESS RELEASES

The company creates efficient and effective project projects that help industry operators to get more customers and generate more income.

Lisbon, April 10th, 2018- eGamingServices celebrated in March its second anniversary as a digital business accelerator of iGaming operators that combines the experience of a management team with more than ten years of business experience in iGaming.

The startup that operates from Portugal and also has off ices in Brazil, Uruguay and Malta, offers consulting services, advertising and communications, helping operators to adapt their operations to emerging markets in Latin America, Europe and Africa.

eGamingservices embraces the work of an online game operator. To expand their activities, brands need to approach new markets to expand their revenues and mitigate the risks related to new regulated markets. eGamingServices creates efficient and effective projects that help industry operators get more customers and generate more income.

“We are very satisfied with the achievements in these two hard years of work. We currently have an important portfolio of clients, with investors in the project that allowed us to diversify our services to reach new markets”, said Tiago Almeida, CEO of eGamingServices.

About eGamingServices

Founded in 2016 and based in the Portuguese city of Lisbon, eGamingServices also has offices in Brazil, Malta and Uruguay. The company helps gaming operators to redefine their product and find their customer online or within the retail channel of some of the regions with the most potential in the industry: Latin America, Europe and Africa. eGamingServices creates effective and efficient projects to help operators find new customers and generate more income.

