ALEA strengthens approach to affiliate compliance

PRESS RELEASES

ALEA integrates Rightlander’s innovative affiliate tracking platform into its SlotsMillion and LadyLucks brands

Malta: 10th April 2018 – ALEA, operator of the world’s only 3D virtual reality online casino, SlotsMillion, and UK-facing brand LadyLucks, has integrated Rightlander’s affiliate landing page tracker.

Since the initiation of its expansion strategy, ALEA has made several important moves within a short space of time. SlotsMillion.com’s opening of the UK market in September 2017, and ALEA’s acquisition of the UK mobile casino brand LadyLucks.co.uk from the IGT group, demonstrates the considerable steps that ALEA is taking, as well as its commitment to ensuring that it meets the guidelines established by the UKGC.

Keeping up to date with new rules requires the help of a specific tool which can assist operators and affiliates both. ALEA’s partnership with Rightlander, created by former affiliate Ian Sims, therefore makes a perfect match. Sims developed the tool after realising that the landing pages he sent traffic to often broke, stopped working or became irrelevant.

Using technology that scans websites and builds a list of all the locations an operator’s brand is mentioned or linked to, Rightlander allows ALEA Affiliates to discover websites linking to its brands that they may currently be unaware of. The platform also enables ALEA to monitor affiliate sites for potential compliance issues that may impact SlotsMillion and LadyLucks.

For affiliates, the tool not only shows them pictures of the madding pages they are sending their traffic to, but also notifies them of the compliance criteria ALEA are actively monitoring and where they may have issues. Rightlander allows affiliates to follow all tracking links to their final destination and informs them in real time if a landing page has been modified, redirected or deactivated by the operator.

ALEA Affiliates is now able to help and guide affiliates with regulators’ compliance rules. Additionally, as a result of ALEA’s commitment and thanks to this new partnership, the best affiliates will have the privilege of receiving a free yearly subscription.

Ian Sims, founder of Rightlander, said: “We are delighted to have partnered our technology with ALEA and its SlotsMillion and LadyLucks brands. It’s a clear sign that ALEA is taking affiliate compliance seriously, and we are proud to be contributing to their efforts.”

Alexander Tomic, co-founder of ALEA, said: “Ian Sims is quite an asset, with his more than 20 years’ experience as an affiliate in the UK; he understands our needs completely and provides the perfect tool for us to respond to affiliates’ challenges regarding compliance.

“Rightlander’s technology makes this much easier by giving us a clear picture of exactly who is linking to our sites and brands, and whether those affiliates are acting responsibly or not.”

About ALEA:

ALEA was founded in 2012 with the aim of creating a world-class online casino experience, designing and developing new technologies and innovations to drive player engagement. It operates the world’s first 3D virtual reality online casino, SlotsMillion, as well as popular UK-facing brand, LadyLucks. It recently launched a B2B arm, ALEA Play, which gives operators access to more than 2,000 titles from 50+ suppliers via its state-of-the art game aggregation platform.

About Rightlander:

Rightlander is a landing page tracking platform that allows affiliates to effectively and efficiently identify broken landing pages, or those that have been significantly altered or lost relevance. It does this by following links to the merchant’s website, scanning the page, and storing the image and data in an intuitive dashboard. Rightlander allows affiliates to make informed decisions about where they send traffic, increasing conversion and driving revenues.

For more information, please contact:

Marjorie

Communications Manager

marjorie.grassler@alea.com

Comments