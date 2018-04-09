SEO expert Bastian Grimm to deliver exclusive speech at AffiliateCon Sofia

PRESS RELEASES

Search engine optimisation expert Bastian Grimm is the latest name to join the list of high profile speakers at AffiliateCon Sofia.

Bastian will deliver an exclusive speech on SEO at one of affiliate huddles, taking place throughout the two day event.

As the Director of Organic Search at Peak Ace, Bastian is renowned throughout the affiliate industry as one of the leading lights in large scale international SEO.

A respected speaker in SEO with a background in software development, he has over 15 years experience in online marketing.

Prior to running his own company, Bastian set up and trained in-house SEO teams for brands like Fox Mobile Group, overseeing their SEO activities in over 25 countries and catering for over 100 websites.

AffiliateCon Sofia takes place at the palatial Sofia Event Center on the 15th and 16th May, with the event seeking to become the industry standard for how the online gaming industry meets new and existing affiliates.

A free to attend event for affiliates, AffiliateCon Sofia offers them the chance to network with numerous other affiliates and gaming brands in an exclusive and focussed environment to their needs.

To register for your free affiliate tickets click here: AffiliateCon Sofia

