Lindar Media launches affiliate programme with Income Access

New affiliate programme for UK-basediGaming innovatoris powered by Income Access platform

Montreal, QC. 9th April 2018 – Lindar Media, the UK-based operator of white label online bingo and casino brands, has launched an affiliate programme with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. Through the Income Access affiliate software, affiliates will be able to promote each of the Lindar’s managed brands, specialising in the bingo and casino verticals.

Founded in 2014 and licenced by the UK Gambling Commission, Lindar Media operates multiple brands, including the recently-renovated Circus Bingo as well as Oink Bingo, Wild Spins and Pixie Bingo, all of which are powered by the 888 platform. The company also operates the Nektan-powered Rich Ride online casino.

To celebratethe Circus Bingo relaunch, players who deposit £10 will receive£100 worth of bingo tickets and 10 free spins.Additional promotions can be found on the respective brand websites.

In addition to its various gaming brands, Lindar also manages onlinebingo.co.uk, the country’s only dedicated bingo portal offering cashback to players. Furthermore, the company is planning the upcoming release of Mr.Q, its new proprietary online bingo software.

Powered by the Income Access platform, which has won eGR’s ‘Affiliate Software’ B2B award four times since 2013, the Lindar affiliate programme currently offers a 25% to 50% tiered-revenue share structure. The structure is based on the number of new depositing players acquired across all managed brands.

Dedicated to working with every partner to offer fair and suitable commission deals, Lindar is presently expanding its offerings to include a wider variety of revenue share and CPA deals.

Members of theLindar programme will be able to take advantage of a custom-built Business Insights tool, which can automate marketing messages tailored to user behaviour. Furthermore, through Lindar’s Business Intelligence platform, affiliates can better understand their traffic and how it can be optimised. All of Lindar’s marketing tools and landing pages, customisable upon request, have been optimised in HTML5, allowing for easy cross-device promotion.

Savvas Fellas, Managing Director at Lindar Media, said: “We chose to partner with Income Access as it offers us a level of agility that satisfies our own objectives as a publisher site, particularly with the tracking of dynamic sub IDs. There is also an excellent integration with BannerFlow.com, which allows us to create both HTML5 and GIF banners. The account management service is also second to none.”

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Income Access and Digital Wallets at Paysafe, said: “We’re excited to begin our partnership with Lindar Media, and look forward to playing a role in the growth of their brands. Their innovative approach to the online bingo and casino verticals will make them a dynamic partner for affiliates to work with.”

For more information on Lindar Media’s affiliate programme launch with Income Access, please contact Lindar Media.

About Lindar Media Limited

Lindar Media was established in 2014, and currently operates a diverse portfolio of white label bingo/casino sites and affiliate portals. In addition, the company is currently developing an exciting new bingo platform, due to launch in 2018.

All inquiries about Lindar Media can be made via email to hello@lindar.com.

Follow Lindar Media on Twitter / Behance / Instagram

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and TwinSpires.

Follow Income Access on Twitter/ LinkedIn/ Facebook / Press Room / Content Hub

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$48 billion in 2016 and over 2,600 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

Follow Paysafe on Twitter / LinkedIn / Google + / stories.paysafe.com



Contact Information

James Booth

Acquisition Operations Manager

Lindar Media

Tel: 020 598 4569

Email: James@lindar.com / affiliates@lindar.com

Website: https://www.lindar.com/

Affiliate site: https://www.lindar.com/affiliates/

Nick Say

Communications Manager

Income Access, Paysafe

Tel. +1-514-849-8595

Email: nick.say@paysafe.com

Website: https://incomeaccess.com/

