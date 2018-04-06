Wazdan powers into Asia with Solid Gaming ahead of Macao show

PRESS RELEASES

Friday, April 6, 2018, Malta – Wazdan, the major casino games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker has powered into the Asian market following a landmark partnership agreement with Asian-specialist Solid Gaming marking another major step forward for the rapidly-growing Malta-based games developer. Wazdan will be providing their complete portfolio of over 100 HTML5 slots titles which are powered by Wazdan’s innovative suite of added-value tools accessible for players on mobile, tablet and desktop.

Solid Gaming is a B2B game aggregator that distributes unique and exclusive content to a network of operators located in the Asia region. By selectively curating games that deliver outstanding content, interesting mechanics and niche products Solid Gaming has built a strong reputation in Asia for supplying engaging games that perform well in the marketplace. In fact, Solid Gaming has built an archive of exciting games that can’t be found anywhere else to ensure strong differentiation for the casinos that they supply.

Solid Gaming will enhance the portfolio of game providers in the Asia-region with Wazdan’s unrivalled collection of casino-friendly games that sit on the cutting-edge of European slots development with titles that incorporate Wazdan’s latest technology. Wazdan’s titles popular with players around the world includes games such as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns. Upcoming titles include Los Muertos, Mayan Ritual and Captain Flynt, among others.

Many of Wazdan’s games are powered by their innovative suite of added-value tools, Volatility Level, Double Screen Mode, Unique Gamble Feature and Energy Saving Mode, which provide operators with the ability to activate multiple features designed to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield. Wazdan is licensed in the UK, Malta and Curacao.

Thomas Nimstad, CEO at Solid Gaming, said: “We decided to work with Wazdan because they have been the outstanding breakthrough slots developer over the last couple of years and their technology is changing the gaming experience for the better. We see this new agreement as a strategic fit that significantly strengthens our Asian offering.”

David Mann, Sales Manager at Wazdan said: “Wazdan’s ‘Passion for Games’ is changing the fundamental concept of slots for a richer player experience and we’re seeing major interest in our games ahead of the Macao show, where we will have a full Brand Team present that is looking to engage with the industry across Asia.”

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a major games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker as well as launching the world’s-first real-time ingame ‘Volatility Level’. With a portfolio of over 100 world-class games for instant play and, most importantly, smartphones, Wazdan’s popular portfolio includes titles such as Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns. Upcoming titles include Los Muertos, Mayan Ritual and Captain Flynt, among others. Wazdan complies with UKGC and MGA regulations as well as Curacao licensing, and the RNG that’s used in their games is actually certified by NMi, which means that all Wazdan software is reliable, fair and secure.

ABOUT SOLID GAMING:

Solid Gaming is a member of the JPJ group whose parent company is JackpotJoy Plc listed on the London Stock Exchange (JPJ.L).

