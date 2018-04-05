Tote Ireland launches managed affiliate programme with Income Access

PRESS RELEASES

Programme for Irish pool betting site will be managed in-house by Income Access team using company software

Montreal, QC. 5th April 2018 – Tote Ireland, the Ireland-based pool betting site, has launched an affiliate programme with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. The programme will be managed by Income Access’ affiliate team, which will use the platform to maximise customer acquisitions globally.

Tote Ireland is licensed by the Irish government as the sole operator of pool betting on Irish horse racing, and is also regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. The structure allows players to participate in bets with others, with the awarded amount determined by the number of winning tickets. The brand offers Tote bets from Ireland, the UK, USA, Hong Kong, France and Dubai. Tote Ireland also offers Colossus Bets pools for football and other sports, in addition to betting markets for Irish greyhound racing.

The programme will be powered by the Income Access platform, which has won eGR’s B2B ‘Affiliate Software’ award four times since 2013. Through the platform, Tote Ireland will offer affiliates a tiered 25% to 40% revenue share commission.

Rewarding the efforts of member affiliates, Tote Ireland employs a policy of paying commissions on both winning and losing bets. Affiliates will also benefit from the joint expertise of both Tote Ireland and the Income Access affiliate team, while a full-time designer develops creative materials to promote new account sign-ups and player bonus offers.

Embracing a “Win Big” philosophy, Tote Ireland is dedicated to offering unique products, which can offer players big returns for small stakes. To showcase this loyalty to its players, the brand runs weekly promotions through its Tote Rewards scheme and rewards VIPs with a Best Price Guarantee, percentages back on their monthly wagering and a dedicated account manager.

For the month of April, Tote Ireland will focus its promotional efforts on the major Aintree and Punchestown racing festivals. Tote will also offer regular promotions on Irish racing throughout the month.

Tote Ireland is also proud to affirm that all profits are re-invested in the Irish horse racing industry.

Tim Higgins, CEO of Tote Ireland, said: “We partnered with Income Access to reach the widest possible audience and to ensure that our programme meets and exceeds the required standards for betting and advertising. With our new customer-facing website and mobile app, extensive international pool betting and Tote Rewards loyalty programme, we believe we have one of the best online betting products on the market.”

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Income Access and Digital Wallets at Paysafe, said: “Tote Ireland is known as ‘the home of pool betting’ and has truly lived up to that standard. We’re proud that both our affiliate platform and management services have been trusted with supporting its continued growth and maximising player acquisition from all corners of the globe.”

For more information about the new affiliate programme, please contact Tote Ireland.

About Tote Ireland

Tote Ireland Limited has been the home of pool betting since 1930. Established to provide betting at Irish racecourses Tote has grown into an international online hub offering horse racing pool betting from Ireland, the UK, France, USA, Dubai and Hong Kong. Tote has also expanded to offer pool betting on football, greyhound racing and other sports.

Tote’s WinBig philosophy emphasises Big Returns for Small Stakes. Tote’s own flagship Irish Pick 6 Bet has delivered huge pools and payouts for Tote customers, recently reaching a record pool of €2.2 Million in September 2016.

Tote undertook a complete redesign and relaunch of its online presence thetote.com in 2018 and continues to invest in enhancing its customer experience.

With its heart in horse racing, Tote is a supporter of the industry – re-investing all of its profits in developing and improving Irish racing.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and TwinSpires.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$48 billion in 2016 and over 2,600 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

