GVC first to launch IWG’s Rollover Jackpots

Operator integrates insurance-backed model with prizes up to £25million

Thursday 5th April, 2018: IWG – a world leader in supplying online, instant win games – has extended its relationship with GVC with the launch of its revolutionary new insured jackpot mechanic Rollover Jackpots.

GVC brand bwin has become the first to go live with the product, which can be applied to any IWG game and offers prizes starting from £5million and going up to an eye-watering £25million.

The insurance-based solution can create a huge prize pool for the operator without the need to rely on liquidity from other commercial or lottery brands.

IWG first partnered with GVC in 2017, delivering its suite of instant win games including popular titles Cash Buster and Slingo.

Liron Snir, Chief Product Officer at GVC, said: “IWG’s games have proved immensely popular with our customers and we’re confident the addition of Rollover Jackpots will significantly enhance the user experience.

“Jackpots are a sure-fire way to grab player’s attention and with a potential £25million up for grabs, it’s sure to have massive appeal.

“What’s great about the IWG jackpot mechanic is that we don’t have to share the liquidity with others, something that is very common with networked jackpots.”

Rhydian Fisher, CEO at IWG, added: “We’re thrilled to have gone live with our ground-breaking jackpot solution with GVC, who we’ve built up a really strong relationship with over the past 12 months.

“Rollover Jackpots is the first product to offer such massive prizes in the online instant win space, introducing another layer of excitement to our already popular games with the addition of a giant prize pot.”

Over the past 12 months, IWG has signed deals with some of the biggest commercial operators in the sector, including Mecca Bingo and William Hill in addition to its partnership with GVC.

It has provided a full online instant win service to lotteries for over 15 years, producing more than 250 high quality instant win games. IWG was crowned online lottery supplier of the year at the 2017 EGR B2B Awards.

For more information on this press release please contact:

Lewis Phillips

Square in the Air Communication

020 3542 4893

lewis@squareintheair.com

About IWG

IWG is a world leader in supplying online, instant win games to lotteries and commercial brands and platforms in the online gaming industry. It has over 12 years’ experience of making top selling, high quality instant win games and the strategic know how to make them work.

IWG has launched over 300 games that perform consistently at the highest level, engaging and retaining players while driving excellent results for customers. It has the knowledge to deliver a winning portfolio of games, the experience to make it grow and the sales figures and data to back this knowledge up.

IWG delivers an end-to-end solution covering all aspects of game development and portfolio management and a Remote Game Server (RGS) delivering content in multiple regulated jurisdictions from data centres in the UK, Gibraltar, Canada and North America. It has a broad library available via the RGS with games covering many proven themes and mechanics that can be developed into an ideal offering for a partner’s instant win portal.

