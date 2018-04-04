Videoslots launches industry first ‘My RTP’ feature

PRESS RELEASES

Innovative analytics tool brings personal real-time data to slot play

Malta, 04th April – Leading online casino operator Videoslots has enhanced its offering with the launch of ‘My RTP’, a pioneering analytics tool designed to bring greater engagement and transparency to the online casino experience.

The ground-breaking new feature gives players unprecedented access to their personal return to player (RTP) on individual games, alongside inform ation on record wins, hit rates, and average number of spins per session, allowing players to make more informed choices on which games to play.

Players can track the games that give them the highest and lowest return to player, as well as save their game sessions to compare them to the return to player of others enjoying the same slot, all on a single clear and concise webpage.

With its sharp design and precise presentation, My RTP provides online casino players with the kind of comprehensive data coverage that is now commonplace in sports betting.

Alexander Stevendahl, CEO at Videoslots, said: “As one of the world’s leading online casinos, it has always been our goal to us to deliver total transparency to online casino players in real time.

“My RTP delivers key information in a coherent and engaging manner, and will allow our players to enjoy an even more sociable and healthy online casino experience.

“We pay a lot of attention to player feedback at Videoslots, and My RTP fills a genuine gap in the market for a complete statistics package for online slot players.”

My RTP is the latest addition to Videoslots industry-leading selection of player-first features, including the innovative Battle of Slots.

About Videoslots.com

Founded in 2011, Videoslots.com is an award-winning online casino with the widest variety of games in the industry.

With an unparalleled range of more than 2,200 slots and table games from trusted providers, Videoslots.com offers a premium gaming platform to customers, enhanced by innovative new promotional concepts including Casino Races and Battle of Slots. It aims to create a unique entertainment product via technical excellence, exceptional customer service and the latest game play innovation.

Videoslots.com also provides market-leading customer protection with its industry-first Max Bet Protection, allowing players to select their maximum bet limit per spin, and robust compliance procedures. It won the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Slots Operator award at the IGAs and was winner of Best Casino at the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Casinomeister Awards.

Videoslots.com is owned by Malta-based parent company Videoslots Ltd, and holds licences in Malta, the UK and Curacao. For more information, please visit www.videoslots.com.

