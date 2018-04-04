Sports Betting East Africa Summit online registration closes this friday

PRESS RELEASES

04 April 2018, Johannesburg, South Africa

Eventus International announced yesterday, that registration for their eagerly awaited 4th Annual Sports Betting East Africa Summit will close this week Friday at 5pm (UTC +2).

The Summit has already brought the participation of the region’s leading operators, national gaming regulatory boards, gaming associations and software providers as speakers to discuss East Africa’s greatest challenges and opportunities in the market.

The 4th Annual Sports Betting East Africa Summit will take place at the Kampala Serena Hotel from 10 – 11 April 2018 and promises to deliver a content rich agenda, countless opportunities for networking and a not to be missed experience for prominent stakeholders in the sports betting and iGaming sectors.

International and local gaming operators, software providers, marketing companies, gaming regulators, and government officials are all encouraged to attend the event as many of the topics will deal with complex issues that require the full participation of the sector as a whole.

Although online registration will be closed from Friday, eager attendees may still register at the registration desk on Tuesday morning. However, it is advisable to register online and beat the long ques at the door.

Eventus International is proud to present the 4th installment of the Sports Betting East Africa Summit, which will be held in the serene setting of the Kampala Serena Hotel in Kampala Uganda from 10 – 11 April 2018.

We can proudly say that we have the longest and best reputation for hosting gambling conferences and exhibitions in the region and are well-known for presenting innovative ideas.

Operators, regulators, affiliates, software providers and other companies who supply supplementary services to the gambling sector have used SBEA as a place to form new partnerships and strengthen existing relationships.

In just four years, the show has had the participation of over 900+/- Delegates, 50+/- Sponsors and Exhibitors and 100+/- Speakers. Be sure to register your all access pass to our biggest and best event yet!

Register for two days of thought-provoking discussions with your peers!

