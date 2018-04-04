Slotegrator presents its new product Moneygrator – a unified payment solution for online casino

PRESS RELEASES

Slotegrator as one of the leading software providers for online casinos has long been operating in the

gambling market and thus, is an expert in gambling business trends. Thanks to many years of experience

and professional teamwork, the company constantly improves the gambling industry by introducing own

developments. And now, Slotegrator presents one of its new achievements Moneygrator that is a single

payment solution for online casino.

Moneygrator is a multicurrency system featuring many payment options, ensuring fast transactions in the

casino. It includes such popular payment services as Skrill, Neteller, BitGo, RoyalPay, Cubits, and others.

Moreover, the system supports more than 15 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple,

Monero, and others.

The main advantages of Moneygrator:

1. From now on, operators do not need to work with each payment system directly, because all of

them are combined to a single full package of payment methods. This significantly saves time for

solving all legal issues and concluding contracts.

2. An easy-to- use convenient back-office helps you to easily track money transactions in online

casinos, generate reports on individual payments, users, and many other categories.

3. The system is insanely anti-fraud, so it instantly detects and denies dubious financial

transactions, as well as provides secure money deposit and withdrawal.

4. A large selection of payment methods allows operators to work seamlessly in many countries and

make payments with reduced commission.

“We are pleased to introduce our development Moneygrator created on the basis of advanced

technologies in the field of gambling. The unified payment solution is designed to meet customers' wishes

and to fit all gambling projects. Now operators do not need to connect each payment separately, losing a

lot of money and time. From this moment, it is enough to use our system that already includes all the

necessary payment services and currencies, ” Slotegrator specialists commented.

To find out more about Moneygrator, ask for a personal expert advice through the website

https://slotegrator.com.

Comments