Realistic Games’ slots go live on Sun Bets

Popular content now available after Tabcorp deal

Reading, 4th April 2018: Award-winning casino supplier Realistic Games has announced that its slots titles are now live with leading UK-facing gaming brand Sun Bets operated by Tabcorp.

An initial batch of 12 games which includes Super Graphics Upside Down, Time is Money, Win Sprint, and Hot Cross Bunnies have been made available on the Sun Vegas tab.

Further new games scheduled for release later in 2018 are also set to be added, alongsid e more player favourites from Realistic’s extensive portfolio.

Robert Lee, Commercial Director at Realistic Games, said: “We’re very pleased to have teamed up with Sun Bets which is one of the most recognisable brands in the UK.

“We are looking forward to seeing our games live on the site and are expecting them to be popular with their players.

Adam Ruffett, Director of Casino at Sun Bets said: “Realistic’s portfolio of games are proven revenue generators and have established a wide following among slots fans. We’re delighted that we can now offer them to our players.

“We’re always looking to diversify our product range to give the widest possible choice and teaming up with Realistic only enhances that strategy.”

The deal continues Realistic Games’ recent commercial expansion, having recently gone live across SkillOnNet’s stable of recognised brands, including PlayOJO and SlotsMagic.

About Realistic Games:

Based in Reading, Berkshire, Realistic Games is a leading supplier of high-quality, electronic gaming content to some of the world’s most successful operators. Our technologists, designers and modellers have many years of experience in both the land-based and digital gaming markets. We are passionate about the products we create. The team specialise in creating roulette, blackjack, slots, and fixed odds games tailored to a wide variety of devices, including PCs, iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets. The games are fully-hosted on our ReGaL games platform, and are accessible to customers through a simple integration. ReGaL first went into production for Stan James in April 2011. Subsequent launches followed with BetVictor, Ladbrokes, bet365, Boylesports, Paddy Power, William Hill, Coral, Gala Bingo, Bede Gaming, Gaming Realms, Daub, Betfair, NYX, Rank, Optima, FSB, Leo Vegas, Vera and John, Betsson, GVC, and The Kindred Group.

