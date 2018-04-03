Videoslots team up with DJ Hardwell for new slot promotion

PRESS RELEASES

Operator launches month-long campaign with trip to Las Vegas up for grabs

3rd April, 2018 – Leading online casino operator Videoslots.com has launched a campaign, to run until 29th April, in partnership with the acclaimed DJ Hardwell and slots developer StakeLogic, a subsidiary of Greentube.

The competition will see these players compete against one another in the new game, Hardwell, which Videoslots will have initial exclusive access to.

The Dutch-born DJ Hardwell, twice voted the world’s number one DJ, has put his branding and original music to the exciting slot which was showcased for the first time at ICE 2018 with a personal appearance from the talented disc jockey and record label owner.

Players will be tasked with racking up the most spins in the slot throughout the tournament period, with a daily leader-board updated to show the current top five players.

On offer to the winning player on 29th April will be a generous package including return flights to Las Vegas, accommodation for two for four nights, €1,500 in spending money and two passes to the Hakkasan Club where they’ll be able to party with DJ Hardwell himself.

And for those who miss the grand prize there is more. The first 50 spins on Hardwell will earn players a guaranteed ticket to a draw for a chance to win a share of €1,000. There will also be numerous Rare Trophies available to those who play the slot on consecutive days or commit to a number of spins during the campaign.

Wlliam Ahlberg, Head of Games at Videoslots, said: “DJ Hardwell is one of the biggest names in music today, and his global brand is only set to grow with the launch of the new StakeLogic slot, Hardwell.

“We’re delighted to provide our players with the exclusive first-go on the game, accompanied by one of our biggest promotional campaigns to date. All players have to do is keep spinning the reels on this brilliant title to reach the top of the leader-board for a chance to party with DJ Hardwell himself in Las Vegas.

“Even for those that aren’t lucky enough to fly out to Las Vegas, there are plenty of prizes on offer, including a raffle for a generous prize pool and numerous unique trophies and Casino Race points.”

About Videoslots.com

Founded in 2011, Videoslots.com is an award-winning online casino with the widest variety of games in the industry.

With an unparalleled range of more than 2,200 slots and table games from trusted providers, Videoslots.com offers a premium gaming platform to customers, enhanced by innovative new promotional concepts including Casino Races and Battle of Slots. It aims to create a unique entertainment product via technical excellence, exceptional customer service and the latest game play innovation.

Videoslots.com also provides market-leading customer protection with its industry-first Max Bet Protection, allowing players to select their maximum bet limit per spin, and robust compliance procedures. It won the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Slots Operator award at the IGAs and was winner of Best Casino at the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Casinomeister Awards.

Videoslots.com is owned by Malta-based parent company Videoslots Ltd, and holds licences in Malta, the UK and Curacao. For more information, please visit www.videoslots.com .

