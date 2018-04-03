Kick off for bookie public beta ahead of World Cup

PRESS RELEASES

3rd April, 2018, (Debert, Nova Scotia, Canada) – Bookie, the decentralized sports betting exchange built on blockchain technology, will go live with a public, play-for-fun public beta ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

Bookie Public Beta will offer users the opportunity to win real bitcoin prizes as they take part in a series of betting competitions and leaderboards using play money.

Running throughout the World Cup, the public beta is the final phase in Bookie’s development, after which it will be ready for full deployment on the Peerplays blockchain. Bookie Public Beta will be the first ever public showcase of provably fair sports betting.

Today’s announcement is accompanied by the launch of a new website – www.bookiebeta.com – where the Bookie Public Beta app will be available for download closer to the World Cup. Competition rules and bitcoin prize information will also be made available here over the coming weeks.

Bookie Public Beta will be open to all, and will look to educate the entire betting community – including punters, operators and regulators – about the benefits of blockchain for sports bettors.

The decentralized nature of Bookie means a full launch requires a majority approval by the Witnesses who run the Peerplays blockchain.

Toby Lynas, Head of Operations at PBSA, said: “After months of hard work from the entire Bookie team, we are thrilled to be sharing this game-changing new betting exchange with the public ahead of the World Cup.

“The betting exchange has not received a great deal of love in recent years, and we’ve spoken to lots of punters who are not happy with the current products. Bookie addresses these concerns by offering a sustainable, fair and transparent model that returns the betting exchange back to its roots.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Bookie Public Beta over the coming months and offering the very best betting exchange experience.”

Jonathan Baha’i, President of PBSA, added: “The launch of Bookie Public Beta marks an important moment in the development of provably fair sports betting for the Peerplays blockchain, and we are thrilled to see a play-for-fun product live in time for this summer’s World Cup.

“It is important that Bookie is properly tested in a public, live, play money environment. There will be some fantastic bitcoin prizes to be won across a series of competitions and leaderboards, and we look forward to spreading the word further in the run-up to Bookie Public Beta launch.”

About Bookie Public Beta

Bookie is a decentralized sports betting exchange built upon the Peerplays blockchain. Its public beta is due to go live ahead of the World Cup.

For more information, please visit: bookiebeta.com.

