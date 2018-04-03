GiG signs deal with mobile real money and social games developer Gaming Realms

PRESS RELEASES

April 3, 2018, St. Julian’s, Malta – Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) is very pleased to announce the integration of Gaming Realms’ popular mobile real money and social games into GiG’s full-service platform for proprietary and White Label iGaming products.

Following a three-year licensing deal and revenue share agreement GiG has acquired non-exclusive, worldwide, rights to deploy “Slingo Originals” content. The games will now also be available across GiG’s many successful White Label operator clients as well as the currently seven proprietary casino brands owned by Gaming Innovation Group.

The licensed content includes Slingo Riches, Slingo Extreme, Slingo Rainbow Riches, Love Island Slingo, Slingo BGT, Slingo XXX Treme, Slingo Fortunes and Colossal Bar X, amongst other titles.

Commenting on the agreement, Patrick Southon, CEO of Gaming Realms, said:

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Gaming Innovation Group. Given its scale across the iGaming industry, this partnership provides us with a significant opportunity to extend our Slingo content across new markets.”

Mathias Larsson, Managing Director of GiG, commented:

“We are delighted to now be offering Gaming Realms’ Slingo content to our customers through our platform. The unique selection of games is the perfect fit to complement our extensive offering and we look forward to continuing to offer such creative and innovative content.”

Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and publishes innovative real money and social games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its market leading mobile platform and unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ”To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all”. Through our eco-system of products and services, we are connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of state of the art offices in St George’s Bay, Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG.

