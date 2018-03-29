NetEnt games live with Caliente in Mexico

PRESS RELEASES

Following a successful integration, a selection of NetEnt’s award-winning games are now live and available in Caliente’s online casino network in Mexico.

NetEnt recently signed a license agreement with Caliente to deliver online casino games for the regulated market in Mexico. Caliente is the largest online gaming operator in Mexico.

For more information about the agreement with Caliente in Mexico, please see the press release from October 2017: click here.

For additional information please contact:

Björn Krantz, Chief Commercial Officer, NetEnt

Phone: +350 560 040 64

bjorn.krantz@netent.com

Roland Glasfors, Investor Relations, NetEnt

Phone: +46 760 024 863

roland.glasfors@netent.com

Guido A. Murguia, CFO, Caliente Interactive

Phone: +1 (619) 316-2573

guido@caliente.mx

This press release contains information that NetEnt AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on March 29, 2018.

About NetEnt

NetEnt is a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (NET–B) and employs 1,000 people in Malta, Stockholm, Kiev, Krakow, Gothenburg, Gibraltar and New Jersey. www.netent.com

About Caliente Interactive

Caliente Interactive, a division of Grupo Caliente, is the leading online operator in Mexico. With a history spanning over 100 years and an expansive retail footprint, Caliente has consistently been the standard in Mexican gaming. Caliente is regulated by the Direccion General de Juegos y Sorteos of the Secretaria de Gobernacion in Mexico. www.caliente.mx

Comments