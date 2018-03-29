Jackpotjoy partners with ConversionBet to boost personalisation capabilities

PRESS RELEASES

Malta based gaming operator, Jackpotjoy Group, has partnered with leading behavioural player acquisition experts, ConversionBet, in an effort to accelerate its personalisation capabilities and develop its growing customer base.

The ConversionBet solution would be used to better understand and influence customers’ behaviour, which the company believes would help them stand out among their competitors.

“Controlling our own technology is fundamental to delivering our differentiated product,” commented Jeff Mitchell, operations manager at Jackpotjoy Group.

“The ConversionBet platform will allow us to communicate with our visitors prior to entering our registration process making for a smooth and highly personalised acquisition journey that will not only impact conversion figures, but also life time value stats.”

“It’s vital that we retain control of our roadmap to ensure flexible and agile innovation and to move faster than our competition. ConversionBet provides this for us.”

Jackpotjoy Group would make use of the ConversionBet real-time technology, with its tools and functions integrated across all its verticals in order to optimise its offerings. The behavioural-based model would allow the operator to offer the right message over the right channel at the right time, in order to improve their customers’ sign-up experience.

ConversionBet has provided customisation and behavioural-driven products to a number of operators in the gaming industry, providing them with the experience to help Jackpotjoy Group’s brands excel and challenge other betting firms ‘in a crowded marketplace.’ Some of its other gaming partners include Betsson Group & GIG Group to name a few.

“When operators like Jackpotjoy choose ConversionBet it demonstrates a shared mission to put an end to meaningless experiences,” stated Dan Morrison, Founder & CEO of ConversionBet. “We’re now in a partnership to help Jackpotjoy continue to be customer centric and be one of the most innovative players in the gaming market.”

