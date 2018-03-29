BtoBet at FADJA 2018 Colombia as an opportunity for the whole LatAm region

PRESS RELEASES

With Colombia setting itself as a leader in the Latin American iGaming market, and with a number of other jurisdictions expected to follow in its steps in the next couple of years, there is much to be optimistic regarding the full potential of the region.

Taking into consideration this ever evolving regulatory framework in the region, operators should pose themselves a number of questions to determine whether or not they meet the requirements to expand their business once the opportunity arises, namely:

– Is their platform of choice scalable from a jurisdiction point of view?

– Will they be able to meet the demands in terms of multi-currency options?

– Is their current platform expandable in terms of betting and gaming options, with offers made according to local players’ preferences?

– Are they in a position to handle a wide range of international payments?

