Win Systems well set for Latin American push at FADJA

Malta, 28 March 2018 – Win Systems, the leading technology supplier for the gaming and entertainment industry, will be showcasing its extensive range of casino products and management systems at FADJA, April 5-6 in Bogota, Colombia.

After a successful end of 2017 and beginning of 2018, with ICE Totally Gaming a particular highlight, the supplier is ready to continue its growth in the Americas at FADJA and onwards at further trade shows in the coming months.

Win Systems’ six-position electronic roulette, Ventura, the latest addition to its Gold Club range, will be on show to the Latin America audience for the first time. Ventura impressed in its launch at ICE, with many delegates commenting on its premium build and compact size.

This will be complemented by the supplier’s successful casino management systems including WIGOS™, which offers casinos of all types a scalable, complete suite of tools which assist in the management of every aspect of the casino operation.

The GameStar slots machine range will complete the stand, with the S3 terminal and its extensive portfolio of gaming content particular highlights.

Win Systems and GC Máquinas Colombia, its distributor in Colombia for GameStar and Gold Club, will have senior personnel available to demonstrate how the company can effectively service all types of casino estate.

Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems, said: “After a very successful showing at ICE in Europe, we’re now looking forward to exhibiting our much-improved product range to the South American market, and more specifically in Colombia where we have a growing footprint.

“We’ll be regionally debuting our new electronic roulette, Ventura, along with the wider Gold Club range, GameStar slot terminals and established systems offering. Many of our senior personnel will be on hand to demonstrate how we can combine the products to best suit each casino’s requirements.

“We really look forward to showcasing how we can support all types of casino estates in Colombia.”

Win Systems is at stand 58 at FADJA. To organize a meeting please send an email to sales@winsystemsintl.com or call +34 935 308 049.

About Win Systems

WIN SYSTEMS is a provider of casino solutions for the global gaming industry. The company specializes in management systems and gaming machines for all varieties of casinos and lotteries.

It offers a full range of dedicated technology services, including design, programming, installation, operation and maintenance of its systems, with local teams based around the world able to assist partners around the clock.

Win Systems has an extensive track-record of offering the best in class information management systems, recognized throughout the world for providing superior real-time control, stability and reliability for land-based casinos, lotteries, and route operations.

The integration of Gold Club has further cemented Win Systems’ position as a global gaming solutions supplier. All Gold Club machines, including slot machines and various versions of electronic roulette, are developed with design quality at the forefront and are popular with players across various jurisdictions.

Incorporating Gold Club has resulted in Win Systems position as an emerging leader in the global gaming industry, with significant and expanding footprints in Europe, the Americas and Africa.

The company is continuously evolving, refining and expanding its product line ahead of market demands, setting trends and creating tools that are becoming essential for its customers’ successful operations.

