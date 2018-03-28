Sportingtech’s first and very successful Betting on Football

PRESS RELEASES

The company showcased its online gaming platform – The Pulse

Lisbon, March 28th, 2018 -Sportingtech exhibited at this year’s Betting on Football and introduced its gaming platform packed with powerful system that demonstrates great stability, high performance, possibilities for customization, great tools for managing all the operational activities for bookmakers, casino operators, and many more.

Sportingtech puts an emphasis to the regulated and emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and Europe offering turnkey solution for the online bookmakers and casino operators.

Platform flexibility is its greatest unique selling point as Sportingtech has the ability to offer what other platforms cannot. The system can be tailored to individual client needs. Depending on specifics, clients can manage their own risk analysis and trading activities or it’s up to Sportingtech to take care of this to enable the client to focus on acquiring new players, marketing activities and so on.

“Here at Sportingtech, we have developed an ‘integration’ ready platform that can serve as the hub for a number of third party software solutions, set to ease the operational processes. I can confirm that some of data management solutions like CRM systems, business intelligence, player tracking etc. are already in-house developed solutions within our platform.” said Elvis Dzombic, Head of Business Development at Sportingtech.

For more information about Sportingtech’s platform and the newest features that have been developed over the last months, visit our website.

Contact Information

Stephanie Coccoluto Pestana -Sportingtech

Press Relations & Communication Manager

s.coccoluto@sportingtech.com

+351 916229594

About Sportingtech

Sportingtech is a gaming platform provider with unrivalled back office for successful online operation. It is a new player on the market established in 2017 with betting industry veterans and experts behind it.The company, with offices in Portugal, Malta, UK and Uruguay, has world wide operations with access to regulated markets.

For more information, please visit oursiteor follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Comments