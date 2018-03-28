Paddy Power Betfair CFO appointment

PRESS RELEASES

Paddy Power Betfair plc today announces that Jonathan Hill will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Jonathan, who is currently CFO at Saga plc, will take up the role in the autumn.

Jonathan joined Saga plc as CFO in April 2015 and was previously Group Finance Director at Bovis Homes. Prior to that he held senior finance roles at TUI Travel and Centrica. Jonathan qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse.

Commenting on the appointment, CEO Peter Jackson said: “We’re delighted that Jonathan is joining us. He brings substantial strategic and operational finance experience in consumer businesses and I am confident he will make a significant contribution to Paddy Power Betfair’s future success.”

Jonathan Hill commented: “I am excited to be joining a business with great brands, differentiated products and substantial international scale. There are many opportunities to drive shareholder value and I look forward to being part of the team to deliver this”.

Jonathan will replace Alex Gersh, who, as previously announced, advised the Board of his intention to step down upon appointment of a successor. Alex will continue as CFO until Jonathan takes up the role.

Contacts:

Paul Rushton, Investor Relations + 44 20 8834 6139 / + 353 1 903 9105

James Midmer, Corporate Communications + 44 20 8834 6843 / + 353 1 903 9106

